Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers. The decision comes after months of debate. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t...
KCRG.com
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the best of the best will be featured on a calendar. The American Association of State Troopers puts together the poll, featuring images of patrol vehicles from all 50 states. In...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
KCRG.com
Luther College students uncover seven new bee species in Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa. “We have seven species that we are confident are state records, meaning...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
Only Three Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Comments / 2