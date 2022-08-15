ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 2

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE
97X

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Kentucky Government
KCRG.com

Iowa City agrees to pay stimulus checks to 319 excluded workers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City on Tuesday agreed to pay stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan to more than 300 excluded workers. The decision comes after months of debate. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly $3 million to raffle off for those who didn’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in Marion crash

KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Luther College students uncover seven new bee species in Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa. “We have seven species that we are confident are state records, meaning...
IOWA STATE
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes

LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
MASON CITY, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Only Three Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
IOWA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

