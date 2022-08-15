When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.

