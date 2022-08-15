ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DEm4_0hHdtMLJ00
FHP confirmed a 36-year-old man died on his motorcycle after being hit by an SUV on Sunday, Aug. 14. (Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane.

An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State Road 19. As the SUV was making a left-hand turn to enter a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot, the vehicle sideswiped a motorcycle.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist suffered severe injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Police investigating death in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place. JSO reports that the arrival was requested due to a welfare check for a person inside the house. Upon arrival, they made entry into the home and found an unresponsive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatka, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
newsdaytonabeach.com

Two Days, Two Fatal Crashes New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The city of New Smyrna Beach was the site of two fatal car accidents over the weekened. A 70 year-old woman and a 43 year-old man are left dead by the two crashes which happened less than 20 hours apart. The first crash was on...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Kentucky Fried Chicken
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for crashing her vehicle with children inside while under the influence of narcotics. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Holly Hunter, 30, on Monday for failing to stay in her lane. When they stopped her, deputies noticed major damage on the side of the vehicle, later determined to be from crashing into a pole off U.S. Highway 441.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Volusia County woman killed in head-on crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman was killed after a head-on collision late Saturday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive when a Kia Optima traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the divided highway collided with aToyota Sienna minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy