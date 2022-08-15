Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

FHP confirmed a 36-year-old man died on his motorcycle after being hit by an SUV on Sunday, Aug. 14. (Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane.

An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State Road 19. As the SUV was making a left-hand turn to enter a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot, the vehicle sideswiped a motorcycle.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist suffered severe injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.