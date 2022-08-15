ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Harbor Springs Wins Big in Boys Soccer Season Opener

HARBOR SPRINGS – The Harbor Springs Rams started their season with a 13-0 win over Kingsley on Wednesday night. It was the season opener for both teams. Harbor Springs’ first four games of the season are at home. The Rams will be in action again Friday against Harbor Light Christian at 5 p.m.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy