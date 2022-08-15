Read full article on original website
Related
KHSAA rule won’t allow Ky. high school basketball stars to play in flood-relief fundraiser
Reed Sheppard of North Laurel and Travis Perry of Lyon County will not be able to participate in the Midwest Charity Classic all-star basketball game in Lexington due to a KHSAA rule.
The John Clay Podcast: Top players to watch in Kentucky high school football
Lexington Herald-Leader preps reporter Jared Peck talks about the state’s top high school football players and where to watch them on the opening week of the season.
Harbor Springs Wins Big in Boys Soccer Season Opener
HARBOR SPRINGS – The Harbor Springs Rams started their season with a 13-0 win over Kingsley on Wednesday night. It was the season opener for both teams. Harbor Springs’ first four games of the season are at home. The Rams will be in action again Friday against Harbor Light Christian at 5 p.m.
Are you ready for high school football? Our team is here to provide your coverage
Wow. We've finally reached game day! Hi, this is Tom Kreager, the high school sports editor at The Tennessean and South Region high school sports strategist. We've finally reached the first high school football games of the TSSAA 2022 season. Yes, welcome to Thursday night football. ...
Comments / 0