Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule

The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
NBA Analysis Network

Grizzlies Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Memphis Grizzlies had a great 2021-22 NBA season with Ja Morant emerging as a superstar many felt he was capable of becoming. Now, it’s time to build on it. Any time two-star playmakers find their way to the same NBA, a common refrain emerges: “There’s only one ball.” Obviously. At the same time, a given NBA player is only one man. Offenses that center their entire attack around one player have a tendency to be solvable come playoff time.
CBS Boston

Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day

BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
Yardbarker

Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December

And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
NBC Sports

NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games

Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
ClutchPoints

NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked

According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
All 76ers

Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022

Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are finally getting the respect they deserve, with the latest acknowledgement from the NBA coming in the form of nationally televised games. Still, Morant couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole situation, seemingly taking a shot at the NBA after basically snubbing them last year. For those not […] The post Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BlueDevilCountry

Four Christmas Day games include Blue Devils, for now

On Sunday evening, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted the five Christmas Day games that the NBA reportedly plans to put in the 2022-23 schedule, which comes out later this week. As projected rosters stand, there could be seven Duke basketball alums in action between that ratings-friendly ...
CBS DFW

Dallas Mavericks release 2022-2023 schedule

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks released their 2022-2023 schedule on Aug. 17.  The season kicks off on Oct. 19 with a Western Conference Semifinals rematch against the Phoenix Suns. The home opener for the season will be on Oct. 22, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks are slated to play 30 nationally televised games.   The Mavericks will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 29 and March 22. The Los Angeles Lakers will also make two trips to the American Airlines Center – on Dec. 25 and Feb. 26.  The Denver Nuggets will visit the Mavericks on...
DALLAS, TX

