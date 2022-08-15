Read full article on original website
Lakers Trade Moving Beverley for Mavs’ Hardaway Would ‘Make Sense’ - NBA Exec
One Mavs’ argument against this? Hardaway is coming off an injury-plagued campaign that puts his value at a low.
Notable Kobe Bryant teammate to have jersey retired by Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers will add a 13th number to the rafters this season, the team announced Wednesday. The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16 on March 7, 2023, fittingly against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, winning two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
Knicks, Jazz 'Re-Engage' on Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks; Mavs Monitoring?
With training camp just a little over a month away, things could start heating up again in the NBA trade market.
Knicks To Open 2022-23 Season in Memphis
The Grizzlies swept the Knicks in two meetings last season.
Grizzlies Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Memphis Grizzlies had a great 2021-22 NBA season with Ja Morant emerging as a superstar many felt he was capable of becoming. Now, it’s time to build on it. Any time two-star playmakers find their way to the same NBA, a common refrain emerges: “There’s only one ball.” Obviously. At the same time, a given NBA player is only one man. Offenses that center their entire attack around one player have a tendency to be solvable come playoff time.
Celtics set to host Bucks on Christmas Day
BOSTON -- The Celtics will once again be part of Christmas Day plans around Boston. The Celtics are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last postseason's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.The Celtics are part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate for the seventh straight season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night. No times have been announced yet, but the C's and the Bucks will likely tip off sometime during the afternoon portion of the NBA's marquee day.The Celtics and the Bucks also met on Christmas Day last season, with the Bucks coming out victorious 117-113 in...
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December
And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games
Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked
According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies hosting Suns highlights Martin Luther King Jr. Day on 2022-23 NBA schedule
With the NBA calendar for the 2022-23 season slowly trickling in, we’re getting a first glimpse at some of the marquee matchups yet to come. While the juiciest contests are often reserved for Christmas Day, Martin Luther King Day often boasts an awesome slate year after year as well.
Sixers Land on NBA’s Christmas Day Slate in 2022
Every year, the NBA puts some of the league’s most popular teams on its Christmas Day slate. For the Philadelphia 76ers, they've found themselves playing on the big day just a couple of seasons ago. During the 2019-2020 run, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Christmas ...
LOOK: Mike Conley Tweets 4 Photos
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley sent out a tweet with four photos. The 2021 All-Star has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies in addition to the Jazz.
Lakers Legend Calls Kawhi and Paul George 'Grown Man' Version of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
This Lakers legend had a unique comparison for the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics
Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are finally getting the respect they deserve, with the latest acknowledgement from the NBA coming in the form of nationally televised games. Still, Morant couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole situation, seemingly taking a shot at the NBA after basically snubbing them last year. For those not […] The post Ja Morant’s hilarious reaction to Grizzlies’ TV games in 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Four Christmas Day games include Blue Devils, for now
On Sunday evening, The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted the five Christmas Day games that the NBA reportedly plans to put in the 2022-23 schedule, which comes out later this week. As projected rosters stand, there could be seven Duke basketball alums in action between that ratings-friendly ...
Dallas Mavericks release 2022-2023 schedule
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks released their 2022-2023 schedule on Aug. 17. The season kicks off on Oct. 19 with a Western Conference Semifinals rematch against the Phoenix Suns. The home opener for the season will be on Oct. 22, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks are slated to play 30 nationally televised games. The Mavericks will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 29 and March 22. The Los Angeles Lakers will also make two trips to the American Airlines Center – on Dec. 25 and Feb. 26. The Denver Nuggets will visit the Mavericks on...
