wincountry.com
Michigan unemployment rate edges down in July
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 4.2 percent, according to data released on Wednesday, August 17, by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. According to a release from the department, statewide employment...
wincountry.com
MSP releases man wrongly charged with deadly crash: Suspected driver still at large
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police have released a man arrested in connection to a deadly crash in Van Buren County after discovering he was not the at-fault driver. After additional investigating, MSP now says that Renato Florez was not the driver of the van...
