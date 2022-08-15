Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
MSP: Motorcyclist dead in Van Buren Co. crash
A man is dead because of a crash involving a motorcycle in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash
A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
abc57.com
Nappanee man dies in crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - A Nappanee resident died in a crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office announced. At midnight on Sunday, deputies were called to N. U.S. 131, near mile marker 46, for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a black Audi A4 driven...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
Victim ID’d in fatal US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
The victim of a fatal crash on Sunday has been identified by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash; 1 arrested
A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Keeler Township Saturday evening.
WNDU
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
Comments / 0