New York YIMBY
Rockrose’s LYRA Breaks Leasing Records in Hudson Yards
After leasing launched last month for LYRA, Rockrose‘s newest rental building in Hudson Yards is now 30 percent leased. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners with SLCE Architects and interiors by MdeAS Architects, the 590-unit development at 555 West 38th Street is filling up at record speeds. Residences range from studios to two-bedroom units with rents ranging from high $3000s to high $8000s.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway for SOM-Designed Skyscraper at 415 Madison Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is ramping up at 415 Madison Avenue, the site of a 40-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East. Designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill and developed by 415 Madison Avenue LLC, the 605-foot-tall tower will yield 343,100 square feet of office space as well as a 350-square-foot ground-floor retail pavilion and a 2,400-square-foot open-air public concourse. The developer sought permits through the ULURP process and will build in compliance with the East Midtown sub-district regulations, with air rights purchased from the landmarked St. Bartholomew’s Church along Park Avenue. PAL Environmental Services is the general contractor and Rudin Management is the owner of the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 48th Street.
New York YIMBY
255 West 34th Street Rises Near Halfway Mark in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is nearing the halfway point on 255 West 34th Street, a 33-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Stonehill Taylor Architects and developed by The Chetrit Group, the 397-foot-tall structure will yield 330 hotel rooms spread across 155,594 square feet. Flintlock Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located on the southern edge of the Garment District between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, right across from One Penn Plaza and within walking distance of Madison Square Garden and Moynihan Train Hall at the James A. Farley Building.
New York YIMBY
33 Franklin Street Rises Above Street Level in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 33 Franklin Street, a seven-story residential building in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by StudiosC and developed by Yidel Hirsch under the Franklin 33 LLC, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 95,000 square feet with 80 units, with a portion dedicated to affordable housing, as well as ground-floor retail space and parking for 32 vehicles. The property is alternately addressed as 82 Calyer Street and is bound by Calyer Street to the north, Quay Street to the south, and Franklin Street to the east.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground on Baez Place Affordable Apartments at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx
Construction has broken ground on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable housing development at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Community Access, the structure will comprise 105 studios, 21 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and six three-bedroom apartments. A total of 154 homes will be reserved for households at 30 to 80 percent area median income (AMI). The remaining 86 units will be available to the formerly homeless, who will also have access to on-site support services rendered by Community Access. Each apartment will come equipped with free broadband internet access.
therealdeal.com
Over the glut, but now what? Breaking down NYC’s new condo inventory
UPDATED, Aug. 15, 5:05 p.m.: On the Upper West Side, up the hill from Robert Moses’ 79th Street Boat Basin, a prewar condo conversion project is in the early stages of sales. The building at 393 West End Avenue, put up in 1926, is being converted to 75 condos...
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Eater
Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus
Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 214-33 41st Avenue in Bayside, Queens
Permits have been filed for a four-story mixed-use building at 214-33 41st Avenue in Bayside, Queens. Located between 214th Place and Bell Boulevard, the lot is closest to the Main Street subway station, serviced by the 7 train. Anthony Chiodi of ADC Builders and Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
New York YIMBY
Beach 21 Affordable Housing Project Completes Construction at 10-47 Beach 21st Street in Far Rockaway, Queens
Construction is complete on Beach 21, a ten-story affordable housing building at 10-47 Beach 21st Street in Far Rockaway, Queens. Developed by The Community Builders with support from New York City’s Economic Development Corporation, Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and Housing Development Corporation, the structure yields 224 units reserved for New Yorkers earning 40 to 80 percent area median income (AMI) and 23 units for the formerly homeless, as well as 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and community space including a daycare center. The project is part of the city’s Downtown Far Rockaway Revitalization Plan and is located between Mott Avenue to the north and Cornaga Avenue to the south.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn could get a majority Asian council district — and some Asian groups are objecting
When more than a dozen Chinese community leaders in Sunset Park gathered at a meeting at the end of July, they knew there was opposition in the community to their own strong support for the creation of Brooklyn’s first City Council district with a majority Asian population. They thought...
therealdeal.com
Former Vegas club owner bringing cannabis museum to SoHo
Who needs a license to cash in on New York’s newly legal cannabis industry? Not former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey. Frey is turning a historic SoHo building into a 30,000-square-foot immersive cannabis experience called The House of Cannabis, or THCNYC. The space will include rotating art exhibitions...
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
