Demolition is ramping up at 415 Madison Avenue, the site of a 40-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East. Designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill and developed by 415 Madison Avenue LLC, the 605-foot-tall tower will yield 343,100 square feet of office space as well as a 350-square-foot ground-floor retail pavilion and a 2,400-square-foot open-air public concourse. The developer sought permits through the ULURP process and will build in compliance with the East Midtown sub-district regulations, with air rights purchased from the landmarked St. Bartholomew’s Church along Park Avenue. PAL Environmental Services is the general contractor and Rudin Management is the owner of the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 48th Street.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO