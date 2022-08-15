ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

shefinds

3 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Stronger Bones

As you get older, it’s really an important habit to keep your overall health in check. Staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all essential to a healthy lifestyle. Obviously, eating nutritious meals also matters greatly because it can affect how your body functions. One health concern...
FITNESS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Pork?

Eating meat is very natural for dogs, and commercially prepared foods contain ingredients like chicken and beef. So it’s no wonder that owners are curious about whether pork is safe for pups to consume. Is it Safe for Dogs to Eat Pork?. Plain, cooked pork is safe for dogs...
ANIMALS
petplace.com

Human Foods Dogs Can and Can’t Eat

Dogs can be sneaky. With their cute faces and sweet eyes, it can be hard to say no, but when it comes to sharing your favorite foods, sometimes saying no is the safest option. Before you share your food with your pup, you need to make sure it’s safe for them to eat. Read on to learn which human foods are okay for your four-legged friend, and which ones can make dogs sick.
PETS
State
Illinois State
Sunderland Echo

SHAPING UP: Eating processed food will stop you from you reaching your health goals

The number one thing that stops people from reaching their fitness and health goals is …. frozen or prepared meals, instant noodles, and soups;. baked goods, (pizza, cake, cookies, packaged bread, etc.);. processed cheese products;. ice cream;. sweets;. breakfast cereals;. crisps, crackers, and other packaged snacks;. processed meats (sausages, fish...
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
Person
Jerry Klein
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
