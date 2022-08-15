Republicans Blame Us for Violent Crime—While Blocking Our Efforts to Fight It | Opinion

why should Americans give uo their guns when the criminals committing most of the gun violence will still have theirs? criminals don't care what laws you make up.
Well Ladera. Dear Socialist Mayors. Yes the Buck Stops In Your City. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR CITIZENS. At least here in TEXAS, Victims can shot BACK and not be arrested and prosecuted like in California, where I worked and lived for 35 years, Chicago, New Jersey and New York City. Democrats are the problem because of the Gun Nazis in their ranks. SUPPORT THE 2ND AMENDMENT AND WE CAN TALK ABOUT CRIME.
Only one way to defeat Violent crime...Long Sentences that are Actually served ....Or the more permanent Solution.
Comments / 133