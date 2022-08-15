Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt
Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week. Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
NeNe Leakes Drags Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Over Claims Of Being Blacklisted, Declares She Has Receipts
NeNe Leakes has the receipts! The controversial former Housewife is taking no prisoners when it comes to her headline-making feud with Bravo boss Andy Cohen.In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter Wednesday, August 10, Leakes all but accused the Watch What Happens Live host of abusing her and blackballing her from the industry.“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," the 54-year-old wrote in a tweet that seemed to be aimed directly at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to...
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Marcille Answers If She Will Be Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [WATCH]
Kenya Moore wants her girl Eva Marcille to reclaim her peach so Eva is speaking out on rejoining the women of Atlanta.
urbanbellemag.com
Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma
Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Just Wrapped Up Her Ultimate, We Mean, “Fabulous” Family Trip
The RHOA alum’s Orlando getaway included a fireworks show and a Taylor Swift sing-along. Fresh off her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Eva Marcille recently packed her bags for another getaway — but this time, she took her family along for the ride. Trading the Berkshires for Orlando, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum documented her family vacation in a series of Instagram posts.
Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a sexy black dress from Area.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Says Sanya Richards-Ross Has the Worst Snacks
Apparently, Kandi is not happy with the snacks her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate serves. On the July 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss admitted, “I am not nice when I’m hungry.” So naturally, Kandi pays close attention to the food situation when her castmates host events — and she’s not always impressed.
Kandi Burruss Fears That Sheree Whitfield’s New Man Is Using Her For Publicity
The dating world is hard. Much more so if you’re a reality TV star. Your whole life is out there for public display and that includes relationships. If you’re not willing to put it out there, you likely won’t have a job. And if you do put it out there and things don’t work out, […] The post Kandi Burruss Fears That Sheree Whitfield’s New Man Is Using Her For Publicity appeared first on Reality Tea.
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
NFL・
BET
Nene Leakes Calls Out ‘Abusers’ As Ongoing Battle With Bravo Continues And Hints At Releasing A Book
Nene Leakes is fed up and took to Twitter to share her frustration on the “abusers” who want “power over their victims,” referencing her ongoing battle with Bravo and retweeting fans who are in support of her. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum tweeted “Everybody can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'RHOA' : Drew Sidora Suffers Severe Foot Injury That Leaves Her Unable to Walk During Group Trip
Drew Sidora may have to cut her vacation short. On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Step Up actress, 37, took a tumble while racing Marlo Hampton at the National Stadium in Jamaica during a group vacation. First, Sanya Richards-Ross — who was hosting the trip to...
Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors
I heard Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair is so big because it’s full of secrets. Have you heard the latest cheating rumors about Melissa Gorga? Prior to Teresa’s iconic wedding day, word got out about Melissa and actor Nick Barrotta getting much too close after a night out in NYC. According to All About The Real Housewives, a source close to production […] The post Margaret Josephs’ Former BFF Claims Margaret Started The Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Carole Radziwill Slams Bravo For Not Paying Her And Talking About Her “Rudely” On Real Housewives Of New York
When Carole Radziwill announced that she was quitting Real Housewives of New York in 2018 after six seasons, she didn’t just close the chapter. She shredded every page in the book. Carole left after the season 10 RHONY reunion, which featured a verbal smack-down between Carole and her former...
‘RHOBH’ Alum Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong is coming back to the “Housewives” franchise!. Armstrong has just signed on for the 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County. She’ll be joined on the show by Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beader,...
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Is Counting Down to Her Birthday in the Sweetest Way
The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter shared the most adorable photo with her siblings ahead of her big day. On August 13, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss kicked off her 20th “birthday countdown” with a sweet Instagram post. In the photo, Riley enjoyed a birthday cake with...
Bride Slammed for Meltdown Over Pregnant Guest: 'Ruined Her Engagement'
Commenters were stunned after learning how a forced pregnancy announcement wreaked havoc on the bride's engagement party.
Netflix's 'Echoes' Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Synopsis
The new thriller shows the lives of twins Leni and Gina thrown into chaos when one goes missing and their deepest secret is exposed.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0