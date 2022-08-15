Just like everyone else shipping it here and we do nothing, oh"!We get a bust of five pounds but millions of pounds are coming in, blind eye big business, at the cost of life!
So China kills how many million people with the release of Covid....silence no consequences. Now they allow fentanol to be manufactured and shipped to the US....killing hundreds of thousands every year...and we are now allowing our pharmaceuticals to be manufactured in China? It is corruption at its best! America needs to put first and very quickly or climate change won't matter anymore...take Chinese language lessons soon!
and they're going to do drugs regardless. no one forces them to do it. people could just start chugging bleech if they wanted to. they going to ban bleech if they do?
Related
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
American teenager arrested trying to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl across Texas border
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
New Drug About 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Circulating in Colorado
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taiwan's Best Fighter Jet Compared to China's J-20 Mighty Dragon
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
Nuclear Explosions Puts Soot in the Atmosphere, Resulting in Worldwide Famines, Study Warns
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 66