Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial

Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
5 Jaw-Dropping Revelations In 6,000 Pages Of Unsealed Court Documents From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Things just went from messy to messier. Even though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial wrapped up in June, there's more secrets being revealed in 6,000 pages of unsealed court documents. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the revelations. Marilyn Manson & Johnny Depp Texted About Heard's BehaviorThe two exchanged about their love lives in a series of texts, new documents revealed. "I got an amber 2.0 ... Lindsay just [pulled] an amber on me," Manson wrote to Depp, referring to his girlfriend-turned-wife, Lindsay Usich. Depp replied, "DON'T TAKE NO S**T! Most important is to stay clam...
Popculture

First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years

Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

