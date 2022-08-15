Read full article on original website
Amber Heard Relaxes On Vacation With Pal Who Was Banned From Depp Trial
Amber Heard may have wanted a relaxing vacation, but she brought the controversy with her! The actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, were recently spotted in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the star's pal Eve Barlow, who was banned from the courtroom during the headline-making Johnny Depp trial. The besties were spotted by an Israeli journalist who tweeted a photo of the two casually grabbing lunch at an outdoor restaurant along with Heard's young daughter. The Aquaman star kept it low-key in french braids and almost no makeup while Barlow rocked a simple white tank top. AMBER HEARD ACCUSED...
Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
Johnny Depp 'Refused' Amber Heard's Request to Wear Mask During Deposition
Lawyers acting for Depp said that Heard using COVID as "a pretext to avoid accountability" would be "another low" in newly unsealed documents.
Amber Heard Says "New Evidence Is Now Coming to Light" Amid Johnny Depp Appeal
Watch: Can Amber Heard Win Legal Appeal Against Johnny Depp?. Amber Heard has new attorneys for her latest legal fight. Less than a month after filing a motion to appeal the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, the actress has hired Ballard Spahr as her lead appellate counsel.
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
Amber Heard Guessing Size of Her Yorkie Leaves Depp Fans in Hysterics
When asked to estimate the size of her pet dog, Heard described it as a "brick" and a "cube."
Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction
WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged bottle rape of his ex-wife. Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March...
5 Jaw-Dropping Revelations In 6,000 Pages Of Unsealed Court Documents From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial
Things just went from messy to messier. Even though Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial wrapped up in June, there's more secrets being revealed in 6,000 pages of unsealed court documents. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the revelations. Marilyn Manson & Johnny Depp Texted About Heard's BehaviorThe two exchanged about their love lives in a series of texts, new documents revealed. "I got an amber 2.0 ... Lindsay just [pulled] an amber on me," Manson wrote to Depp, referring to his girlfriend-turned-wife, Lindsay Usich. Depp replied, "DON'T TAKE NO S**T! Most important is to stay clam...
Why Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to bring up Amber Heard’s deceased friend, explained
The jury of this year’s Depp Heard Defamation Trial, which dominated headlines throughout this spring, may have returned a favorable verdict for plaintiff Johnny Depp but thousands of court documents unsealed this weekend are proving the fallout from the case is far from over. The Daily Beast has revealed...
Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Accused Amber Heard Of Editing Her Bruises, But Unsealed Documents See The Pirates Actor Accused Of The Same
Unsealed documents from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case are breaking the internet.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Unsealed Court Documents In Johnny Depp Case Reveal Alleged Pirates Of The Caribbean Incident That Didn't Make It Into The Trial
An alleged incident on the set of the last Pirates of the Caribbean movie is something the jury never heard in the defamation lawsuit.
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
Viral Johnny Depp Look-Alike Spotted in Iran is Professional Model
A Depp doppelgänger was pictured taking part in an Islamic mourning ceremony in Tehran.
How Amber Heard Can Win Her Appeal Against Depp, According to Lawyers
Legal experts weigh in on Heard's appeal, following the shake-up of her legal team.
Man Stumbles Upon Black Widow With Whole Mouse in Web: 'Crime Scene'
"Burn the house down. Just burn it!" suggested one viewer of the now-viral image.
Fuming Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger At 'Rust' Location: 'Everyone On Set Knows What Happened That Day'
Alec Baldwin is sticking by his claim that he did not pull the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, rather insisting the "only" question to ask is who put the live round of ammunition in the prop gun. Joining Chris Cuomo on his...
Johnny Depp Fans 'Damaged' His Reputation by Unsealing Documents—Lawyer
"If the fans thought unsealing the records was going to significantly help Depp, they were certainly mistaken," one lawyer told Newsweek.
Depp Fans Accuse Amber Heard of Staging 2020 Black Lives Matter Photo
"It's obvious to her everything is a PR move," one person wrote on Twitter.
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
