Read full article on original website
Related
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
9-plus essential facts you must know to pass Utah's official residency test
This story is sponsored by Brad Debry Law Firm. With tens of thousands of new move-ins settling in Utah each year, there are plenty who aren't familiar with the things that make Utah unique. There are 28 questions on the Utah residency test and you'll need to get at least 19 correct to pass.
Colorado's students lag behind pre-pandemic learning levels, standardized test results show
Pandemic learning loss in Colorado is real.Driving the news: Colorado students posted lower scores in most grades and subjects on statewide standardized tests compared to 2019, according to an analysis by our partners at Chalkbeat.The decline is most evident in math scores on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT and PSAT tests given each spring.Significant gaps exist for Black, Hispanic and low-income students, CMAS test results released Wednesday show.Why it matters: The 2022 scores are the first full test results issued since 2019 after standardized testing was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic and saw less participation last...
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
Colorado districts are short teachers and bus drivers ahead of school year
Just days before the new school year starts, Denver Public Schools and districts across Colorado are scrambling to fill positions. By the numbers: Denver schools need 150 teachers, 275 paraprofessionals and more than 45 bus drivers, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. What's happening: The gaps are spurring an...
Are you noble enough? Renaissance Faire returns to Utah
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor. The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with […]
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
KSLTV
Utah player suffers tragic accident just days before Little League World Series
History is in the making for a Utah Little League team from St. George that becomes the very first team from Utah to get into the Little League World Series. But unfortunately, a tragic accident has put one of the players in the hospital in critical condition from a head injury.
Utah avoids restrictions as feds order water cuts along Colorado River
The federal government will mandate water cuts to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico as Lake Powell and Lake Mead continue to decline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally
Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues. By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
ksl.com
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games
UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0