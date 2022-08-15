ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Axios Denver

Colorado's students lag behind pre-pandemic learning levels, standardized test results show

Pandemic learning loss in Colorado is real.Driving the news: Colorado students posted lower scores in most grades and subjects on statewide standardized tests compared to 2019, according to an analysis by our partners at Chalkbeat.The decline is most evident in math scores on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT and PSAT tests given each spring.Significant gaps exist for Black, Hispanic and low-income students, CMAS test results released Wednesday show.Why it matters: The 2022 scores are the first full test results issued since 2019 after standardized testing was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic and saw less participation last...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

In-N-Out opens in another Utah city

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
LOGAN, UT
Axios

Colorado districts are short teachers and bus drivers ahead of school year

Just days before the new school year starts, Denver Public Schools and districts across Colorado are scrambling to fill positions. By the numbers: Denver schools need 150 teachers, 275 paraprofessionals and more than 45 bus drivers, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. What's happening: The gaps are spurring an...
DENVER, CO
ABC4

Are you noble enough? Renaissance Faire returns to Utah

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Nobles, merchants and unskilled workers, feast your eyes on the knights of shining armor. The Utah Renaissance Faire is coming back to Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park for its ninth year on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Knights of Mayhem will be back this year with […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
deseret.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally

Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues. By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Company makes Utah-inspired Monopoly board games

UTAH (ABC4) – Do you think you’re an expert on the Beehive State? Test your knowledge with a Utah-inspired Monopoly board game! Bring a sense of state pride to your next family game night with a localized Monopoly game. Recently, Mayor Overson of Taylorsville paid tribute to his city when he spotted Taylorsville-opoly at his […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
