Pandemic learning loss in Colorado is real.Driving the news: Colorado students posted lower scores in most grades and subjects on statewide standardized tests compared to 2019, according to an analysis by our partners at Chalkbeat.The decline is most evident in math scores on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT and PSAT tests given each spring.Significant gaps exist for Black, Hispanic and low-income students, CMAS test results released Wednesday show.Why it matters: The 2022 scores are the first full test results issued since 2019 after standardized testing was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic and saw less participation last...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO