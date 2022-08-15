Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brian Kemp delays subpoena in 2020 election probe, citing political motivations
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won't have to appear in court Thursday, after he asked a judge to quash his subpoena by Atlanta prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and accusing prosecutors of political motivations. Why it matters: While Kemp famously resisted former President Trump's attempts to overturn the...
Sarah Palin advances to November election for Alaska's U.S. House seat
Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, has advanced to the November general election for the state's sole seat in the U.S. House, AP projects. Why it matters: Palin, capitalizing on support from former President Trump, is mounting a political comeback after more than a decade...
DOJ charges man for threatening Arizona election official
The Department of Justice has charged a Missouri man for leaving a threatening voicemail on the cell phone of an election official in Arizona's Maricopa County. Why it matters: Maricopa County has fought baseless attempts to investigate the 2020 election in the state. In May 2021, the GOP-led Maricopa County...
Judges behind "kids-for-cash" scandal ordered to pay more than $200M
Two judges who sent children to for-profit jails and received illegal payments for doing so have been ordered to pay more than $200 million in damages, a judge ruled Tuesday. Driving the news: Former judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan will pay $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to more than 300 people who filed a civil lawsuit against them.
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech
These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
DeSantis tours Florida to boost school board candidates
Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Doral on Sunday. Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)."
D.C.'s federal workforce fears Schedule F
Former President Trump’s plan to weed out government employees who aren’t aligned with his policies has struck fear in the local rank and file.What’s happening: Federal unions and other organizations supporting workers are pushing back against the so-called Schedule F plan and widely supporting legislation that would protect the government's merit-based employment system.Why it matters: Schedule F would make it easier to fire as many as 50,000 federal workers deemed to have some influence over policy, Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported, and a large number of those employees are based in D.C.Context: The metro area is home to roughly 300,000 federal...
Ex-worker lawsuit says Kreidler's office fired her for wanting to work remotely
A former employee has sued the Office of Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler claiming she was wrongfully fired after the state agency stopped letting her work remotely due to her "heightened risks of complication from COVID-19 infection." Why it matters: Carolyn Cronin's discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a bevy of...
Rudy Giuliani appears before Georgia special grand jury
Former President Trump's onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday appeared before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Why it matters: Giuliani is one of Trump's closest allies to be subpoenaed by the Fulton County special purpose grand jury in the investigation...
Find a cross-generation friendship in Salt Lake City
A conversation with my neighbor about bugs (more on that later) got me thinking about cross-generational friendships. Driving the news: I went a long time without many friends outside my own age group. Without religious or family ties in Utah, my social vectors mostly pointed toward fellow Xennials. Then COVID...
Miami teachers vow to help LGBTQ+ students feel safe under "Don't Say Gay"
Fears of pushback from parents didn't stop Miami teacher Elizabeth Morales from filling her classroom with rainbow decorations for the start of school Wednesday. But Morales tells Axios she is worried about how Florida's Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics — will impact conversations she can have with students about their sexual orientation and gender identity.
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Public school spirit becoming more partisan
Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios VisualsRepublicans and Democrats used to hold similar views when it came to U.S. public schools. But perspectives have shifted a lot in recent years.By the numbers: The share of Republicans with a lot of confidence in public schools dropped to 14% this year, from 42% in 1990, according to new survey data from Gallup.Democratic confidence has stayed steady at around 40% in the same time period.Zoom in: In Michigan, these dynamics have played out this year via a partisan fight over education funding. Ballot initiatives backed by the DeVos family would allow public funds to go toward private education. Public school advocates say the proposals amount to a voucher scheme.The conservative ballot committee, Let MI Kids Learn, turned in petition signatures earlier this month after missing the deadline to get the proposals on the ballot, so the proposals can instead be adopted by Republican lawmakers.Michigan law allows the Legislature to adopt ballot proposals that have met a certain threshold of signatures, while bypassing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto.Whitmer vetoed similar legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year.
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Utah receives $13 million in federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
Utah has received nearly $13.4 million in federal aid to help individuals and families cover the funeral costs of people who died from COVID-19, according to figures FEMA released this month. Details: Launched in April 2021, the COVID-19 funeral assistance program was created to help families with the financial burden...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out
CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
How the federal climate bill could help cut Washington's emissions
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change. Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and...
Minnesota nurses vote to authorize a strike
More than 15,000 health care workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth are one step closer to staging one of the largest nurse strikes in U.S. history. Driving the news: Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Monday to authorize a strike amid stalled contract negotiations. The vote covers nurses...
