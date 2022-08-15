ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery over identity of man killed crossing M1 in Northamptonshire three years ago

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vW4kT_0hHdse0400

The identity of a man who was killed while attempting to cross a busy motorway on foot remains unknown, three years after his death.

The man was hit by several cars on the northbound M1 at junction 18 in Northamptonshire on 29 November 2019and died at the scene.

Police have since been working to identify the man and trace his family or friends through several media appeals and DNA testing.

At an inquest in Northampton on August 3, a coroner concluded the man’s death was accidental.

They have now reissued a digitally produced portrait made by an expert at Liverpool John Moores University to show what the unidentified man would have looked like, in hopes that someone will recognise him and come forward.

He is described as having been in his late teens or early 20s, around 5ft 1in tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police also reported that he had thin facial hair and what seemed to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe.

On the back of his lower left arm, he also had two very light linear scars that were around 1.5cm and 3cm long.

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with the words “The Urban Club, Bronx” on it, a black and grey jumper and black jeans.

He was also carrying a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France SIM card inside, a phone charger with a European connector and some euros.

Police believe the man may have entered the UK illegally via a lorry, which he may have then disembarked and successfully navigated all three lanes of the M1’s southbound direction, before attempting to cross the northbound direction and being hit.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or Northamptonshire Police at 101 to remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Urgent manhunt after girl, 7, ‘abducted and taken into woods’

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woodland.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after but her suspected kidnapper has not been found.Greater Manchester Police has issued two images of a man detectives “wish to speak to urgently”.The force said it was called at 4pm and would maintain a large police presence in the area as the search continues.It urged anyone who sees the man pictured to call 999.The first image was captured moments after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire Police#Jeans#Orange France#European
The Independent

A mother vanished while awaiting trial for killing her husband. Her daughter saw it coming

Savannah Wynn wasn’t surprised when she heard that her mother had disappeared while awaiting trial on charges for killing her husband. Three months earlier, she’d urged the Missouri Supreme Court not to release her mother, Dawn Renee Wynn, on bond because she posed a flight risk.Two days after McDonald County authorities announced Ms Wynn’s disappearance on Monday, Savannah recounted the day her father died on 16 November 2021 to The Independent. Savannah, 24, was three months into her pregnancy and living with her boyfriend on a property she shared with her parents and siblings when her two teen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

New video shows teens beating NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay their fare as manhunt continues

New York City police have released footage of the moment five teenagers fatally beat a yellow cab driver. The harrowing video shows how father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, was viciously kicked and punched by the group near the Rockaway Beach neighbourhood in Queens, around 6.20am on Saturday. The NYPD said the suspects took a ride from Mr Gyimah and ran out of the vehicle without paying their fare. When Mr Gyimah attempted to chase them, he was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects wearing black and yellow sweatpants. He cracked his skull, lost consciousness and was then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park

The distraught father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his “fight for the truth” on what would have been her 12th birthday.Kyra Hill had dreams of playing football for Manchester United women’s team before the tragedy at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.On Thursday, Kyra’s father Leonard Hill said the family are “going through every parent’s worst nightmare”.He said: “I will not stop until we uncover the whole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police respond to ‘shots fired’ at Maryland shopping mall

Police say they have responded to “shots fired” at a Maryland shopping mall.Hyattsville Police Department tweeted that its officers were “responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George’s” on Thursday.But the department then quickly added that the incident was “not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time.”However, they warned the public to continue to avoid the area.One person was critically injured in the incident after a shooting took place during an apparent fight in the mall’s food court, according to News4.Hyattsville police later confirmed that one person had been killed in...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Independent

Flash mob turns scary as more than a dozen people are seen ransacking a 7-11 in wild attack caught on camera

Police released video footage that shows the stunning moment a flash mob of more than a dozen people rushed a 7-11 and began looting the convenience store, leaving behind a pile of damaged goods, cigarette cartons and stolen lotto tickets.The Los Angeles Police Department shared the surveillance footage on Twitter on Thursday, which captured the wild incident that took place at an intersection in the southern Los Angeles County city of Compton in the early hours of Monday morning.“Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Man arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas day said ‘I am here to kill the Queen’

A former supermarket worker charged under the Treason Act for attempting to break into Windsor Castle said “I am here to kill the queen”, a court heard.Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was held on Christmas Day last year close to the Queen’s private residence, with a line of sight to her apartments, where she was inside.He was allegedly wearing a hood and a mask and carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt with the safety catch off, ready to fire.Mr Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, is said to have told a protection officer: “I am here to kill the Queen,” before he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia police hunt rape suspect, 46, posing as a youth priest at bus stops

A man posing as a priest to commit sexual crimes against women is wanted by Georgia police.Marco A Johnson, 46, allegedly targets young victims in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, about 40 minutes north of Atlanta, Dunwoody Police Department said in a statement on Thursday. Authorities said Mr Johnson usually pulls up his black Toyota Camry with license plates CCQ398 to females walking or waiting at bus stops and pretends he is a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints priest.“He stops to talk to them, gains their confidence by telling them he is a priest of EFY [Especially for...
DUNWOODY, GA
The Independent

Cornwall: Family builds makeshift shelter as man, 87, with cracked pelvis waits 15 hours for ambulance

An 87-year-old who suffered a fall outdoors was forced to wait so long for an ambulance that his family built a makeshift shelter around him.Great-grandfather David Wakeley suffered several broken bones including a cracked pelvis when he fell in the grounds of his home in mid-Cornwall at 7.30pm on Monday.His son-in-law Trevor told BBC Radio Cornwall: “He was walking to the garage when he tripped and fell over.”His daughter Karen told the station she had used a children’s football goal, umbrellas and a tarpaulin to keep him dry.The pair called 999 at 7.30pm on Monday – but an ambulance didn’t...
WORLD
The Independent

Three-year-old girl miraculously expected to survive fall from third-storey window in the Bronx

A three-year-old girl miraculously survived after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in the Bronx in New York City.The little girl landed on scaffolding. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she received treatment for a broken leg.Moments before the accident, the toddler had managed to get out of her second-floor apartment and climbed the stairs to the third floor. it is unclear from what window she fell.The incident took place at 1511 Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village around 7.30pm on Wednesday, CBS reported.“When I opened the door, she passed from me, and then she took...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy