Nexstar Media Group to acquire CW Network
IRVING, TX – Nexstar has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The CW Network. The transaction is expected to improve ratings and revenue for The CW and its affiliates.
The CW’s current co-owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, will to retain a minority stake and continue producing original, scripted content for The CW through the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 broadcast seasons.
You can read the full press release below.NXST-CW-Release Download
