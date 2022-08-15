ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexstar Media Group to acquire CW Network

By Audrey Walker
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

IRVING, TX – Nexstar has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The CW Network. The transaction is expected to improve ratings and revenue for The CW and its affiliates.

The CW’s current co-owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, will to retain a minority stake and continue producing original, scripted content for The CW through the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 broadcast seasons.

You can read the full press release below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

