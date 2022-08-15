Nexstar Media Group to acquire CW Network

IRVING, TX – Nexstar has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The CW Network. The transaction is expected to improve ratings and revenue for The CW and its affiliates.

The CW’s current co-owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, will to retain a minority stake and continue producing original, scripted content for The CW through the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 broadcast seasons.

You can read the full press release below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).