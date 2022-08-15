ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
mansionglobal.com

Mexican Villa With Pacific Ocean Views Sells for $17.5 Million

An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record for the Riviera Nayarit region, according to the developer, RLH Properties. An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record, according to the developer, RLH Properties, for the Riviera Nayarit region, which is on the country’s west coast.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
TheDailyBeast

This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches

This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.Luckily, I knew exactly where to go when my fiancé and I veered slightly south from the main motorway. Venturing down Scenic Highway 30A, we landed in Rosemary Beach, one of 16 towns along the Gulf Coast that make up South Walton.“We’re older than this town,” I said...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The Aman New York Has Finally Opened Its Doors

The Aman Hotel Group’s unique brand of luxury has arrived in the Big Apple. Aman New York, the long-awaited hotel from the Swiss hospitality brand, opened its doors to guests this month. The hotel is housed in the upper floors of Manhattan’s historic Crown Building, which have been renovated under the direction of Jean-Michel Gathy from Denniston Architects. The property features 83 generous suites, 11 of which can be configured to accommodate larger parties or families. There are also two signature suites that include a dining area for six guests, a kitchenette and large walk-in closets. The property offers guests two restaurants: Arva,...
MANHATTAN, NY
tripsavvy.com

Best Hotels in Sardinia, Italy

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sardinia’s hotels ooze understated glamour. The island might not be the first place you visit in Italy, but it’s a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Food#Central Coast#Japanese Culture#Food Drink#Japanese#Ama Sushi#The American Riviera#Michelin#Chef De Cuisine#Musahi Sushi#Sushi Chef#Namagaki Oysters
Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
WORLD
Robb Report

First Look: This 753-Foot Megaship Could Become the Sea’s First Luxury Residential Community

If you’re a fan of life on the high seas, this new project will let you travel them year-round in luxe accommodations. On Tuesday, private residential ship maker Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit announced they have signed a ship building contract to create what they’re calling the world’s first environmentally conscious residential ship. The 753-foot vessel, dubbed MV Narrative, has begun its engineering phase. The development’s retail value is estimated at $1.5 billion. The massive ship will have room for 547 residences, and the companies believe it will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas propulsion....
TRAVEL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ride the waves at these incredible surfing locations

Surfers know that riding waves provides an adrenaline and endorphin rush like nothing else can. With a board in hand, surfers brave the ocean for the challenge and thrill of navigating tricky waters. The combination of mental calculations and physical exertion makes surfing a unique sport full of enthusiastic athletes. These athletes form a worldwide community of passionate surfers constantly looking to carve waves on new coasts.  On a planet 71% covered by water, oceanic adventurers have plenty of incredible surfing locations to explore. Still, some coasts are better than others for catching quality waves. If you’re on the lookout for...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
cntraveler.com

An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town

Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Daiquiri Will Transport You to the Jungles of Southern Belize

Prince, Beyonce, Bennifer; it requires more than a modicum of self-confidence to greet the world with a single name. Joining them in this pantheon of prominence is Ducky, head bartender at the Copal Tree Lodge in Punta Gorda, Belize. But he’s no diva. He’s a crowd pleaser, mixing up rum-soaked refreshment at this luxury eco-resort, which hugs the jungly cliffs of the Rio Grande valley.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
CBS Miami

Boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Keys, part of his leg amputated

MIAMI - A 10-year-old boy bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys over the weekend had to have part of his leg amputated. Jameson Reeder Jr. was bitten by a shark on Saturday. Authorities were called to Looe Key reef to help him around 4:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Jameson, while on vacation with his parents and sibling, "took a crushing blow below his knee" from what the family believes was a bull shark as he was snorkeling along a shallow reef, his uncle Joshua Reeder said in a Facebook post. Jameson...
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

8 of the most gorgeous island resorts in Malaysia to add to your bucket list

8 of the most gorgeous island resorts in Malaysia to add to your bucket list. With Merdeka and Malaysia Day coming up soon, you may be considering taking a holiday to one of the best island resorts in Malaysia. Nature lover, wildlife enthusiast, conservationist or simply a seeker of comfort...
WORLD
tripsavvy.com

Hyatt's New Lava-Themed Hotel in Santorini Is a Luxury Oasis for Guests

Magma Resort Santorini - In the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. When you hear the term "lava-themed," you might think of the brightly-colored sets of Netflix's hit show "The Floor Is Lava," but that's not what you're getting at this luxury resort. Magma Resort Santorini is the first property from The...
TRAVEL
InsideHook

A Guide to Crossing Canada in the Most Luxurious Way Possible — By Train

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway played a vital role in Canadian tourism in the early 1900s but, despite the fact that the train network in Canada still spans from coast to coast, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves; travelers tend to drive or fly across the country, bypassing the old-world luxury — and sustainability — that traveling by rail affords.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy