I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Mexican Villa With Pacific Ocean Views Sells for $17.5 Million
An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record for the Riviera Nayarit region, according to the developer, RLH Properties. An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record, according to the developer, RLH Properties, for the Riviera Nayarit region, which is on the country’s west coast.
This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches
This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.Luckily, I knew exactly where to go when my fiancé and I veered slightly south from the main motorway. Venturing down Scenic Highway 30A, we landed in Rosemary Beach, one of 16 towns along the Gulf Coast that make up South Walton.“We’re older than this town,” I said...
The Aman New York Has Finally Opened Its Doors
The Aman Hotel Group’s unique brand of luxury has arrived in the Big Apple. Aman New York, the long-awaited hotel from the Swiss hospitality brand, opened its doors to guests this month. The hotel is housed in the upper floors of Manhattan’s historic Crown Building, which have been renovated under the direction of Jean-Michel Gathy from Denniston Architects. The property features 83 generous suites, 11 of which can be configured to accommodate larger parties or families. There are also two signature suites that include a dining area for six guests, a kitchenette and large walk-in closets. The property offers guests two restaurants: Arva,...
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Best Hotels in Sardinia, Italy
Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Sardinia’s hotels ooze understated glamour. The island might not be the first place you visit in Italy, but it’s a...
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
Popular Luxury Brand Takes To The Sea With Personalized Yachting Experience
Love Ritz-Carlton hotels for their luxurious hospitality? That hospitality now extends to sea voyages. After some bumps in development, the Evrima will set sail for the first time as it cruises from Spain to France on October 15. “Every element of the luxury yachting experience was carefully considered in creating...
First Look: This 753-Foot Megaship Could Become the Sea’s First Luxury Residential Community
If you’re a fan of life on the high seas, this new project will let you travel them year-round in luxe accommodations. On Tuesday, private residential ship maker Storylines and Croatian shipyard Brodosplit announced they have signed a ship building contract to create what they’re calling the world’s first environmentally conscious residential ship. The 753-foot vessel, dubbed MV Narrative, has begun its engineering phase. The development’s retail value is estimated at $1.5 billion. The massive ship will have room for 547 residences, and the companies believe it will be the first of its kind to be powered by liquid natural gas propulsion....
Ride the waves at these incredible surfing locations
Surfers know that riding waves provides an adrenaline and endorphin rush like nothing else can. With a board in hand, surfers brave the ocean for the challenge and thrill of navigating tricky waters. The combination of mental calculations and physical exertion makes surfing a unique sport full of enthusiastic athletes. These athletes form a worldwide community of passionate surfers constantly looking to carve waves on new coasts. On a planet 71% covered by water, oceanic adventurers have plenty of incredible surfing locations to explore. Still, some coasts are better than others for catching quality waves. If you’re on the lookout for...
An Essential Guide to Nice, Europe’s Original Resort Town
Nice’s standing as the ultimate getaway became official last summer, when it earned UNESCO World Heritage status as the “winter resort town of the Riviera.” Citing the “exceptional universal value of the architectural, landscape, and urban heritage of Nice,” the designation memorializes the city’s international flair and air of opulence.
This Daiquiri Will Transport You to the Jungles of Southern Belize
Prince, Beyonce, Bennifer; it requires more than a modicum of self-confidence to greet the world with a single name. Joining them in this pantheon of prominence is Ducky, head bartender at the Copal Tree Lodge in Punta Gorda, Belize. But he’s no diva. He’s a crowd pleaser, mixing up rum-soaked refreshment at this luxury eco-resort, which hugs the jungly cliffs of the Rio Grande valley.
Boy bitten by shark while snorkeling in Keys, part of his leg amputated
MIAMI - A 10-year-old boy bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys over the weekend had to have part of his leg amputated. Jameson Reeder Jr. was bitten by a shark on Saturday. Authorities were called to Looe Key reef to help him around 4:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Jameson, while on vacation with his parents and sibling, "took a crushing blow below his knee" from what the family believes was a bull shark as he was snorkeling along a shallow reef, his uncle Joshua Reeder said in a Facebook post. Jameson...
8 of the most gorgeous island resorts in Malaysia to add to your bucket list
8 of the most gorgeous island resorts in Malaysia to add to your bucket list. With Merdeka and Malaysia Day coming up soon, you may be considering taking a holiday to one of the best island resorts in Malaysia. Nature lover, wildlife enthusiast, conservationist or simply a seeker of comfort...
Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations Are Available From Canada & Some Cost Less Than $700
If you're having vacation FOMO, there's still time to plan a getaway! There are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacations from Canada available where you can spend a week lying on white sand and swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters. Many last-minute vacations are being offered by Air Canada Vacations and Sunwing...
Hyatt's New Lava-Themed Hotel in Santorini Is a Luxury Oasis for Guests
Magma Resort Santorini - In the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. When you hear the term "lava-themed," you might think of the brightly-colored sets of Netflix's hit show "The Floor Is Lava," but that's not what you're getting at this luxury resort. Magma Resort Santorini is the first property from The...
A Guide to Crossing Canada in the Most Luxurious Way Possible — By Train
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway played a vital role in Canadian tourism in the early 1900s but, despite the fact that the train network in Canada still spans from coast to coast, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves; travelers tend to drive or fly across the country, bypassing the old-world luxury — and sustainability — that traveling by rail affords.
