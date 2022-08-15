ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Tireless Ben Poremba To Open Yet Another Restaurant

Inquiring minds want to know: Does Ben Poremba ever get tired?. Since arriving on the St. Louis restaurant scene in 2008, the Bengelina Hospitality Group chef and owner has opened Salume Beddu, fine-dining spot Elaia and the Benevolent King. He's converted a service station to a Mediterranean/Israeli restaurant with Olio, opened and then closed Old Standard and Parigi, expanded the Elaia/Olio compound down Tower Grove Avenue with Nixta and AO&CO, launched children's store Honeycomb with Zoe Kaemmerer, created lifestyle brand B. Poremba Feinschmecker and released a fragrance with Saint Rita Parlor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Russell adds president in St. Louis office

Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Elevate your home bar with these tips from The Famous Bar owner Mark Gray

The Famous Bar on Chippewa Street is known around South City for its award-winning Martinis and Bloody Marys, as well as its timeless, inviting atmosphere – complete with Art Deco features dating back to the 1930s. The person behind the bar – both literally and figuratively – is Mark Gray, a seasoned bartending pro with 40 years of experience who opened The Famous Bar in 1997. Creating inventive drinks for the bar is Gray’s favorite part about the business, and it’s a hobby you can explore in your own home – with the right tools. Gray recommends the following five essentials for your own at-home bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
FLORISSANT, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

El Maguey Closes Florissant Location

The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday. KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton

ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

8 college towns near St. Louis for fall travel fun

Help paint the town red during homecoming weekend, October 17–22, when the Badgers host Purdue for a Saturday-afternoon showdown at Camp Randall Stadium. Having grown up in northern Illinois, Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling sees herself as a small-town girl at heart. One of the things Behling likes most about living in her adopted hometown is that she can navigate between the urban sprawl of downtown Madison and the laid-back setting of rural Wisconsin with relative ease. “If you want a fun night downtown, you can stay out for drinks and visit one of the posh places like Eno Vino,” Behling says. “Then, on Sunday morning, if you want brunch in the ’burbs, you can go to Green Lantern in McFarland, Wisconsin, and get a lobster Benedict and a bloody mary while sitting on Lake Waubesa and feel like you’re in the north woods.”
MADISON, WI
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg scheduled to visit St. Louis

There's an entry in Own It: The Secret to Life—Diane von Furstenberg's A-to-Z manifesto on life and living—in which the reader can see how the renowned fashion designer's philosophy extends beyond the runway and retail. The entry is for the word light. "Light is magical," she writes. "It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective, and beauty. To look for light is an indisputable pursuit for wisdom and truth."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters

This is the firm’s second project for Longview Senior Housing Advisors. IMPACT Strategies has completed extensive interior renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters, a three-story, 184-residence independent living facility in St. Peters, MO. The Watermark is a 13-acre retirement community featuring walking paths, a lake with unique water features, and outdoor amenity spaces in a resort-like setting.
SAINT PETERS, MO

