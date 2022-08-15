Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Tireless Ben Poremba To Open Yet Another Restaurant
Inquiring minds want to know: Does Ben Poremba ever get tired?. Since arriving on the St. Louis restaurant scene in 2008, the Bengelina Hospitality Group chef and owner has opened Salume Beddu, fine-dining spot Elaia and the Benevolent King. He's converted a service station to a Mediterranean/Israeli restaurant with Olio, opened and then closed Old Standard and Parigi, expanded the Elaia/Olio compound down Tower Grove Avenue with Nixta and AO&CO, launched children's store Honeycomb with Zoe Kaemmerer, created lifestyle brand B. Poremba Feinschmecker and released a fragrance with Saint Rita Parlor.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
rejournals.com
Russell adds president in St. Louis office
Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
feastmagazine.com
Elevate your home bar with these tips from The Famous Bar owner Mark Gray
The Famous Bar on Chippewa Street is known around South City for its award-winning Martinis and Bloody Marys, as well as its timeless, inviting atmosphere – complete with Art Deco features dating back to the 1930s. The person behind the bar – both literally and figuratively – is Mark Gray, a seasoned bartending pro with 40 years of experience who opened The Famous Bar in 1997. Creating inventive drinks for the bar is Gray’s favorite part about the business, and it’s a hobby you can explore in your own home – with the right tools. Gray recommends the following five essentials for your own at-home bar.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
El Maguey Closes Florissant Location
The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday. KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colleagues share memories of the late Jeff Burton
Listeners of 105.7 The Point are mourning the loss of host Jeff Burton, who died on Monday from prostate cancer.
St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
stlmag.com
8 college towns near St. Louis for fall travel fun
Help paint the town red during homecoming weekend, October 17–22, when the Badgers host Purdue for a Saturday-afternoon showdown at Camp Randall Stadium. Having grown up in northern Illinois, Madison Magazine editor Andrea Behling sees herself as a small-town girl at heart. One of the things Behling likes most about living in her adopted hometown is that she can navigate between the urban sprawl of downtown Madison and the laid-back setting of rural Wisconsin with relative ease. “If you want a fun night downtown, you can stay out for drinks and visit one of the posh places like Eno Vino,” Behling says. “Then, on Sunday morning, if you want brunch in the ’burbs, you can go to Green Lantern in McFarland, Wisconsin, and get a lobster Benedict and a bloody mary while sitting on Lake Waubesa and feel like you’re in the north woods.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
stlmag.com
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg scheduled to visit St. Louis
There's an entry in Own It: The Secret to Life—Diane von Furstenberg's A-to-Z manifesto on life and living—in which the reader can see how the renowned fashion designer's philosophy extends beyond the runway and retail. The entry is for the word light. "Light is magical," she writes. "It changes everything, adds dimension, detail, perspective, and beauty. To look for light is an indisputable pursuit for wisdom and truth."
Assembling properties for $1.2B downtown riverfront redevelopment was years in the making, broker says
ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion mixed-use proposal to redevelop an industrial district on the downtown St. Louis riverfront, south of the Gateway Arch, has been in the works for more than five years. The ambitious project was revealed last week. Sometime around 2017, a client asked Matt Bukhshtaber,...
stlouiscnr.com
IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters
This is the firm’s second project for Longview Senior Housing Advisors. IMPACT Strategies has completed extensive interior renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters, a three-story, 184-residence independent living facility in St. Peters, MO. The Watermark is a 13-acre retirement community featuring walking paths, a lake with unique water features, and outdoor amenity spaces in a resort-like setting.
Comments / 0