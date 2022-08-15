Read full article on original website
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 7 Things to do Alone in Newport Beach
Looking to travel solo, but not sure where to go or what to do? Newport Beach in Southern California is the perfect place for a solo traveler. With its beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and fun activities, Newport Beach has something for everyone. Why Should I Consider a Solo Trip to...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Huntington Beach, CA
Whether you’re a local or just stopping through, Huntington Beach has a lot to offer—including some of the best food in Southern California. With more than its fair share of delicious cuisine, you’ll see a lot of restaurants stating that claim to be one of the best restaurants in Huntington Beach. To make your search a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our absolute eateries in Surf City USA.
Orange County Business Journal
Lido House Dining Draws a Local Crowd
The City of Newport Beach transitioned its Civic Center from an outdated facility on the Balboa Peninsula to a beautiful new location in Newport Center in 2013. What to do with the old property? Simple: let Bob Olson and his Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development build a boutique hotel dubbed Lido House on the property, an award-winning hotel that draws inspiration from the Cape Cod aesthetics of the hotel developer’s former home on Balboa Island.
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
Thrillist
The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County
Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Newport Beach Destinations That Give LA a Run for Its Money
There’s no denying the City of Angels has it all. Between its celebrity-endorsed restaurants, world-class shopping districts and snazzy hotels, LA truly is an icon. But when it comes to some friendly competition, the sunny city of Newport Beach is no slouch. We boast our own assortment of upscale hotels, shopping destinations and award-winning restaurants (including a Nobu location)! So if you love Los Angeles, you’re sure to fall head over heels for Newport Beach. With that said, we’ve rounded up six different places—from spas to staycation spots—that compare to your LA favorites.
newportbeachindy.com
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)
Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
Coast News
Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse serves cuisine with flare
Suppose you’re in the Anaheim/Orange County area and looking for Italian cuisine with flare. In that case, Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse is a must. Frank and I had the pleasure of dining at Tocca Ferro Italian Chophouse in the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort a few blocks away from Disneyland.
KTLA.com
SoulCycle to shut down 3 Southern California locations
SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations. The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country. As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar. A favorite of many...
irvineweekly.com
Baked Filipino Dessert Hotspot Arrives At The District Near Irvine
Specializing in a mouthwatering Filipino dessert menu that includes mini cupcakes, taho soy pudding, and eclectic presentations of Halo Halo, Baked Dessert Bar celebrated a grand opening at The District at Tustin Legacy near Irvine on Saturday, August 13. With unique items like a chicken and waffle cupcake, along with...
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs
Looking for something your pup will love? In-N-Out has a paw-some menu just for the canine crowd. This Is How You Get A Pet-Friendly In-N-Out Burger / image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Like humans, dogs love burgers. However, they shouldn't be eating all the extra toppings that come with them.
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Orange County Business Journal
Vans US Open: Athletes, Crowds, Brands Return to HB
The recently concluded Vans US Open of Surfing caught a massive wave of attendance when it returned this year to Huntington Beach. The event, touted as the largest surfing competition and action sports festival in the world, started July 30 and wrapped up on Aug. 7. Close to 400,000 people were estimated to have attended the nine-day event.
Orange County Business Journal
South Coast Plaza Appoints New Director of PR and Communications
South Coast Plaza has named Kedric Francis as the new director of public relations and communications for the center. Francis, who counts 25 years of media experience in Orange County, is the founding editor of Riviera magazine and later served as the editorial director at the OC Register. He also...
spectrumnews1.com
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
thelog.com
Ain’t That Just Swell
DANA POINT— It is the beginning of August which means, Shark Week who ha ha! In honor of my favorite week on Discovery Channel, check out this swell shark caught in Dana Point, which also marked this kiddo’s first fish ever caught! “Remember your first fish?!!,” said a July 14 Dana Wharf Sportfishing post. “This swell shark was this stoked youngster’s first fish. Capt. Pica held the shark for the photo, and it was released unharmed.”
luxuryrealestate.com
2Costa Rica Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Salitral Mediterranean Hidden Villa for $1.595 Million by Ingrid Ortiz and Rachel Candib
- 2Costa Rica Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of Salitral Mediterranean Hidden Villa, listed at $1.595 million represented by Ingrid Ortiz and sold by Rachel Candib. Perched on the beautiful hills of Santa Ana, Salitral Hidden Mediterranean Villa offers some of the best sights of Costa Rica’s...
irvineweekly.com
H Mart Officially Opens Second Store Location In Irvine
H Mart, the well-known Asian supermarket chain, has officially announced the opening of its second Irvine store location on Alton Parkway. The city’s second H Mart location becomes the chain’s sixteenth in California and part of a growing network of more than 70 stores in the United States. Additionally, the chain has a network of seven stores in Canada.
10 Things Worth Driving to the OC from LA & SD
No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.
