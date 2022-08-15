Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
McLean golfer shoots 71, team finishes sixth
By carding a personal-best 18-hole high school score of 71, Max Vadas finished third individually and helped the McLean Highlanders team place sixth at the recent Stallion Invitational tournament. The even-par 71 actually tied for the second lowest score of the competition, played at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton....
Inside Nova
Without warmups, Yorktown golfer shoots a 65
Shooting a personal-best score in a high-school golf tournament was all the more notable for Benjamin Newfield, considering he had zero preparation time or warmup swings. He didn’t any practice. The Yorktown High School senior carded a 6-under 65 to win the Don Roth Invitational tournament on the par-71...
Inside Nova
Supply chain issues impact some high school football programs
When Manassas Park High School cancelled its 2022 football season, activities director Dan Forgas received messages from a number of nearby programs asking if they would consider letting them use any of their available 110 reconditioned Riddell helmets. Manassas Park decided to keep their helmets, but the requests underscores the...
Inside Nova
Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park
After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team. So when Manassas Park announced Aug. 8 it was cancelling the 2022 football season, Starks had already decided to move on as the Cougars’ head coach before the official word came out. The day before, Starks said he informed Manassas Park he was resigning.
Inside Nova
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore dies after being hit by a train near Wingate University
Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials. Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community. The...
Inside Nova
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
The Arlington County Fair is back for five days of merriment in and around Thomas Jefferson Community Center this week. “Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit board that has overseen the fair for the past 46 years.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials largely mum on departure of McLean Community Center head
Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9. Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure. “Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director...
Inside Nova
Home-sellers still getting more on per-square-foot-basis, but increase slows
Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
Inside Nova
Traffic-calming project OK'd in McLean, Oakton
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2 unanimously approved additional traffic-safety measures on a pair of streets in Oakton and McLean. Motorists will need to proceed extra cautiously on Blake Lane in Oakton, where supervisors OK’d the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along that road between Route 29 and Sutton Road.
Inside Nova
Lightning should be taken seriously
Lightning has been in the local news in recent days because of a deadly strike hitting multiple individuals in Washington, D.C. All should take serious warning from that unfortunate incident. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case during outdoor sports seasons during the spring, summer and fall. Those who regularly...
Inside Nova
Throw on the Go: Axe throwing made mobile by a group of friends
“Aside from [being] friends, we’re very different people, which makes it work well,” Axe Addicts Co-Founder Sean Love said. The mobile axe throwing company out of Gainesville has been around for a year, a passion project of a group of friends with very different expertise. Sean brings business...
Inside Nova
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
Inside Nova
McLean student named one of the nation's top teens in STEM
Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education. An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.
Inside Nova
Miyares on armed officers in schools: ‘The more we have, the better’
As Virginia’s elementary, middle and high school students begin the 2022-2023 year, Attorney General Jason Miyares said safety and security are at the top of his — and parents’ — list of priorities. “You’re entrusting that school, when you drop that child off, to keep the...
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
Inside Nova
Age-restricted housing proposed near Manassas
A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center. RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
Inside Nova
Arlington officials set out timetable to get 'Missing Middle' feedback
The Arlington County Board has announced a schedule of events to gather community feedback on its way to likely adoption of “Missing Middle” zoning changes that will allow more development on single-family lots. A total of 11 “community conversations” – some in person, some online – are planned...
Inside Nova
44-acre Great Falls parcel will stay in agricultural district for now
A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years. The Board of Supervisors in early August unanimously approved an application from 1999 Land Acquisitions LLC for an...
Inside Nova
Man, 73, dies after falling in water at Prince William Marina
A 73-year-old Unionville man died Saturday after falling in the water at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge while docking his boat. The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at 12849 Gordon Blvd. A family member who was a short distance away began calling for assistance as soon as Kinney Howard Simpkins fell in, police said.
Inside Nova
Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate
The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year. “Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!” said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer...
