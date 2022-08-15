After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team. So when Manassas Park announced Aug. 8 it was cancelling the 2022 football season, Starks had already decided to move on as the Cougars’ head coach before the official word came out. The day before, Starks said he informed Manassas Park he was resigning.

MANASSAS PARK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO