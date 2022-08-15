Read full article on original website
Stalling front leads to more rainfall, isolated severe storms
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on today as we have a boundary that is slowly moving through the Deep South and starting to stall. As the front stalls, there will be some lift ongoing to produce scattered pop-up showers and storms. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be coming in the afternoon to evening. There is a small risk of severe weather for all of northwest Florida with the greatest concerns being 60 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.
Wet Pattern Again
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The wet pattern is back for a few days, this should bring numerous showers and storms to the area through Saturday. The concern here is if we see storms train ( meaning running over the same areas ) this could lead to flash flooding. We will start to see this action return to the summer pattern as we move into Sunday and beyond. For tonight shower and storm, chances will hold on as we see storms that developed in Albama today move through the area. The rain chances overnight will be in the 40% range. The model has been back and forth on if we see showers and storms in the morning for Thursday or if they hold off until the afternoon/evening. Regardless of when they move through rain chances will be high for the day around 70%
Rising temperatures, humidity and rain chances
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Temperatures today will be just above normal for this time of year, topping out in the low 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland. Isolated to scattered pop-up storms are expected thanks to an approaching cold front and increasing moisture from the south. Wednesday will...
Active weather then heavy rain threat
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on Wednesday as we have a boundary that will move across the area. This front will stall and a few areas of lift will work along this front. First Wednesday, with the heating of the day and the best chance of rain coming in the afternoon the possibility of Severe weather, is there. The risk is low with the wind being the main concern with any storms that do become severe. From Thursday to Saturday the focus will be on storms that develop and run over the same areas this could lead to a flash flooding threat.
Bright and beautiful, but rains return again soon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A beautiful day will kick off the work week Monday, as a stationary front shifts south, and a drier air mass greets the Southeast. The air mass will help out early morning temperatures, with lows expected around 68-70 degrees. The refreshing start to...
Watch: Lightning strikes as massive funnel cloud forms in Florida
A waterspout was caught on video during a storm in Destin, Florida. Meanwhile, more showers and thunderstorms are making their way through the mid-Mississippi River Valley with severe weather expected in the Southeast. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 17, 2022.
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses […]
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide veterinarian shortage is being felt Bay County, as a popular veterinary clinic announced its immediate closure earlier this month. Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come and pick up patient records. But all...
Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic crash Tuesday morning closed a portion of Highway 77 in Bay County, backing up morning traffic. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 388. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a fire supervisor’s truck...
Gills Galore: Scubadiving in St. Andrews State Park
Boasting one-and-a-half miles of rippling water and toasty sand, St. Andrews State Park provides the perfect relaxation destination for locals and tourists alike. What originally served as a harbor defense installation during World War II became a sandy oasis for the community in 1951. Today, the park has jetties, two fishing piers, boat ramp, nature trails, campground, and even a shuttle service to nearby Shell Island. So whether you enjoy soaking up the rays on the park’s beaches or fishing off the piers, St. Andrews State Park has what you’re looking for.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eucheeanna, Knox Hill and Red Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
Remembering Bay County giant Leon Miller
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many figures in Bay County fondly remembered the life and legacy of Mr. Leon Miller. Miller died Monday at the age of 89 from complications of several illnesses. Miller was a long-time educator in the community, whether at Rosenwald High School or Gulf Coast State College, where he worked as […]
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Residents voice concerns over offloading facility at Bay County Commission meeting
Alf Coleman Road improvements project plans unveiled. A waterspout formed near the coast of Destin Tuesday morning. Rain chances will increase over the days ahead.
Panama City budget proposal could increase utility rates for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents were pleased to hear the news of unchanged millage rates in the upcoming 2023 year, but that may not be the case when it comes to city utilities. In order to keep Panama City rebuilding at the same pace city commissioners...
FBI: Company bilked government after Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. STORY:...
