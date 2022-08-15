ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians

CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi joins Marquee Sports Network as game analyst for Chicago Cubs

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend's series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month's series at Miami.
