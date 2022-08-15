Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
How to Watch Little League Baseball World Series on August 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview
One of the most historic tournaments in sports begins once again in South Williamsport, as some of the best youth baseball players compete in the annual Little League World Series. This will also be the first tournament since 2019 to feature international teams, due to the pandemic. U.S. BRACKET. Tennessee...
Tigers rookie Kerry Carpenter’s immediate reaction to first major league home run
The Detroit Tigers lost eight games consecutively entering the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Thanks to rookie Kerry Carpenter, their fortunes changed. Carpenter mashed his first big league double, his first major league home run, his first major league RBI, and his first major league multi-hit game...
There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game
There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
ESPN
Schoop, Carpenter homer, Tigers split DH with Guardians
CLEVELAND -- — Jonathan Schoop and rookie Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak. All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz exits against Chicago White Sox with discomfort in groin
CHICAGO -- Houston Astros left fielder Aledmys Diaz exited Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of discomfort in his left groin. Diaz caught Yasmani Grandal's line drive to end the third inning. He was replaced by Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fourth. Diaz came into the...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
MLB Odds: Tigers vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Detroit Tigers today in the final matchup of a four-game set at Progressive Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick we have laid out below. Cleveland...
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi joins Marquee Sports Network as game analyst for Chicago Cubs
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend's series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month's series at Miami.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (75-41) and the Chicago White Sox (59-56) meet in the opener of a 4-game set Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
