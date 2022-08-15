ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

notebookcheck.net

New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action

Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive

Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know

IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker

This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey

Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins

The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?

We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Apple reportedly in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam

Apple is reportedly in talks to produce Apple Watches, HomePods and MacBooks in Vietnam. The company has dealt with supply chain disruptions because of Covid-lockdowns in China, so it has been looking to expand production elsewhere. Vietnam already produces some of Apple's AirPods and the company reportedly began to move...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to change the name of your iPhone

Just don't give it an embarrassing name — it has to face the other phones. If you only have one Apple device, what you call it more or less makes no difference. But if you have multiple Apple devices, giving each one a clear and unique name makes life easier when figuring out what device is what. In the same way that you should practice good cable management, you should also practice good device name management. Here is how to change the name of your iPhone. It only takes less than a minute.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS

