Montgomery, IN

99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Museum Restores Masonic Hall

The Daviess County Museum on Main Street in downtown Washington has undergone some improvements as volunteers continue to restore the old Masonic Hall on Main Street in Washington. Volunteers have been working to catalog over 18,000 pieces of history housed in the museum while also restoring the rich heritage and history of the building itself. According to Bruce Smith, a volunteer with the Daviess County Historical Society, the organization has been working with other downtown merchants to keep the history of many of the historic buildings on Main Street alive…
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
City
Nashville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Vintage connections create everlasting memories

When their names weren’t announced as the first place winner during the Dubois County Motorcycle Club’s Show & Shine, it was okay. Jason Green and his son, Jon, felt good about their chances to place in the annual contest. Then, second place was announced. It went to another...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month

A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
MONTGOMERY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Indiana Military Museum Special WWII Event

The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes is ramping up their salute to the veterans of World War Two this year. Battles, weapon demonstrations, food, and outside military vendors will be set up at the museum at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes on September 3rd. Guest speakers and flyovers will...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Myron Joseph Slaubaugh

Myron Joseph Slaubaugh, 67, of Loogootee, passed away peacefully at 2:40 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born March 1, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Aaron and Leona (Litwiller) Slaubaugh. Myron married Charlotte Wagler on June 24, 1978 and she survives.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Continues Work on Replacement Projects

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company will continue work on a series of small structure replacement projects along S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The first structure, located between C.R. 550 W. and C.R. 650 W. (13.37 miles east of S.R. 446), is expected to reopen by...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

