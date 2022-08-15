Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Museum Restores Masonic Hall
The Daviess County Museum on Main Street in downtown Washington has undergone some improvements as volunteers continue to restore the old Masonic Hall on Main Street in Washington. Volunteers have been working to catalog over 18,000 pieces of history housed in the museum while also restoring the rich heritage and history of the building itself. According to Bruce Smith, a volunteer with the Daviess County Historical Society, the organization has been working with other downtown merchants to keep the history of many of the historic buildings on Main Street alive…
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
wbiw.com
“75 Years of Persimmon Traditions” as preparations are underway for the 2022 Persimmon Festival
MITCHELL – With the transition of July to August, most people are focused on the start of the new school year. In Mitchell, however, once the new school year starts, all eyes begin focusing on the Persimmon Festival. Steeped in a tradition of excellence, the Mitchell Persimmon Festival celebrates...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Vintage connections create everlasting memories
When their names weren’t announced as the first place winner during the Dubois County Motorcycle Club’s Show & Shine, it was okay. Jason Green and his son, Jon, felt good about their chances to place in the annual contest. Then, second place was announced. It went to another...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
wamwamfm.com
Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month
A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Indiana Military Museum Special WWII Event
The Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes is ramping up their salute to the veterans of World War Two this year. Battles, weapon demonstrations, food, and outside military vendors will be set up at the museum at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes on September 3rd. Guest speakers and flyovers will...
wbiw.com
Rescue Robin Fundraiser for White River Humane Society set to begin Saturday, October 1st
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin fundraiser for the White River Humane Society is coming back stronger than ever on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rural King parking lot. Robin Compton, of Springville, and his six-pack of huskies will be locked in a cage and will remain locked in the cage until he reaches the goal of $30,000 or until he has been there for 30 days.
WTHI
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
WTHI
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Biologist tells us more about rare deer spotted by local
We love it when our viewers share cool animal pictures with us here at Eyewitness News. Jody Duncan spotted an albino deer in Warrick County near Elberfeld on Stanley Road.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
wamwamfm.com
Myron Joseph Slaubaugh
Myron Joseph Slaubaugh, 67, of Loogootee, passed away peacefully at 2:40 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born March 1, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late Aaron and Leona (Litwiller) Slaubaugh. Myron married Charlotte Wagler on June 24, 1978 and she survives.
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Continues Work on Replacement Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company will continue work on a series of small structure replacement projects along S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The first structure, located between C.R. 550 W. and C.R. 650 W. (13.37 miles east of S.R. 446), is expected to reopen by...
