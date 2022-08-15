Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For August 17, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of Sue Lane in reference to a missing juvenile. When Officers arrived, it was determined a subject known to the juvenile took the juvenile for a walk and never returned. Sedalia Police Officers, assisted by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, quickly began a search for the subject and the juvenile. MSHP Troopers assigned to the Missouri State Fair detail were able to locate the subject and the juvenile within minutes of the information being provided to them. Officers determined that the subject was going through a medical episode, and were able to get the subject medical treatment. The juvenile was returned to the family unharmed.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s
On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of August 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of 37000 Meisner Road in reference to a warrant check. Christal Bunner, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Bunner had a Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility which carried a bond of $500 cash or surety, and a Conditional Release Violation warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance which carried no bond. Both warrants originated from Benton County.
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
A Columbia woman admitted to her role to move tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield. The post Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks
Moniteau County deputies are looking for car thieves after finding a burning vehicle on railroad tracks. The post Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE
A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
Tina man arrested on multiple charges
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driving Too Fast for Conditions Blamed for Serious Accident on Route-TT in Camden County
Three people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident on Route-TT north of Shawnee View Drive in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when 65-year-old Gary Cleek, of Eldon, was driving too fast for conditions crossing the centerline striking the vehicle driven by 69-year-old John Baxter, of Sunrise Beach. Cleek and his passenger, 23-year-old Kelly McComb also from Eldon, were seriously injured…neither one had been wearing a seat belt. A passenger in Baxter’s vehicle, 68-year-old Linda Baxter, was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Traffic at the scene was tied up for the better part of two hours.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Ray County home
Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Ray County, Missouri over the weekend and the work is not for investigators.
