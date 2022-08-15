Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Joining The Headquarters at Seaport
Texas-Based Steakhouse to Bring 17 Cuts of Meat Plus a Gourmet Salad Bar to Seaport Village
How to get a free treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes
Free Bundt cake? Sign us up. Here's how.
San Diego Business Journal
Encinitas Eatery Aims for Cottage Charm
Jason Peaslee is trying to recreate the quaint atmosphere and charm of. restaurant that he and a partner own in La Jolla in a remodeled portion of an Encinitas shopping center. The Cottage in La Jolla is in a remodeled Victorian home. Recreating the hominess that exemplifies The Cottage La...
Whiskers and Wine Bar Finally Setting Opening Date
Cat-Focused Bar with Adoptable Pets Share Details About the Much-Anticipated Lounge
The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt
Carlsbad Development to Welcome Ice Cream, Coffee, Seafood, and More
NBC San Diego
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
sandiegoville.com
Tijuana's Famed Las Ahumaderas Taco Alley Nearly Ready To Open San Diego Offshoot
Taqueros from Tijuana's famed Las Ahumaderas taco alley are nearly ready to bring their authentic Mexican street taco experience to San Diego's South County. Las Ahumaderas is a collective of authentic Mexican street taco stands known as Tijuana's "Taco Alley," which has been serving hungry patrons since 1960. The collection of about a half-dozen, side-by-side taco shacks gained global notoriety when they were featured on a 2012 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" television show.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
theshelbyreport.com
Barons Market Renovates Flagship Store In Point Luma, CA
Barons Market has announced the full redesign and renovation of its first store at 4001 W. Point Loma Blvd in San Diego, California. The community can explore the newly renovated store complete with a fresh salad bar, hot soup counter, olive bar, hot food bar and olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
fox5sandiego.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational
We recently wrote about our best surfing spots in California, we continue in the same spirit with a good cause. Everybody comes together to support the fight against cancer at the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational. Located at the beach near Scripps Pier in La Jolla, this event brings surfers, scientists, and survivors all together, to have fun and raise money for research and help patients. In 29 years of this event existing, nearly $10 million was collected for research, clinical trials, new treatments, and delivering discoveries. All event proceeds will benefit Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Join us at this event on the 20th and 21st of August, and Surf for a Cure with us! You can check more information on this website: https://luaulegendsofsurfing.org/ The post Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational appeared first on The Urban Menu.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Townhome Development Planned for Former Nursery Site
In partnership with is building a housing development in Carlsbad on the 20-acre site of a former nursery at 4901 El Camino Real. “It’s kind of a lock-and-stay type community,” said Steve Ruffner, president of KB Home’s Coastal Division. Designed to be a self-contained and walkable community...
7-Eleven announces next ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’
7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."
northcountydailystar.com
New Restaurant Coming to the Downtown Area
The gourmet sandwich chain, Jimmy John’s, is moving into the downtown Paseo Artist Village building on S. Santa Fe Avenue and expects to open in early 2023. This will be the first Jimmy John’s in San Diego County. Jimmy John’s in CA makes Freaky Fast® sandwiches using only...
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
irei.com
Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.
Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
