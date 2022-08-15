ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Midlands man charged with attempted murder after stabbing attack, SC deputies say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsqBX_0hHdqmzS00

A Midlands man was charged with attempted murder Sunday after he stabbed another person multiple times, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Killijah Herbert is being held at the Saluda County Detention Center after the wanted man was found hiding in the woods, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on Sunday afternoon, according to the release. When deputies arrived to a home on John J Rushton Road they found a male who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they learned that Herbert ran off into the woods behind the home after the assault.

The Sheriff’s Office Blood Hound Tracking Team responded to the scene, and about a half mile into the woods they located Herbert and took him into custody, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. Further information about the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the attack, or any previous relationship between Herbert and the victim.

This is not the first time Herbert has been arrested.

In January, he pleaded guilty to open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, and in February he pleaded guilty to driving under suspension (third offense), Saluda County court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

WRDW-TV

2 men found guilty in Richmond County murder cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries have returned guilty verdicts in separate 2017 Richmond County murder cases. After a week of evidence, a jury found K’Shon Vaughan guilty Friday in the death of service member Traychaurde Harris, according to prosecutors. Garris was a bystander at a basketball game who was struck by a stray bullet in April 2017 at Carrie J. Mays Community Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
AUGUSTA, GA
The State












 

