Peacock Room brings Gigi DeLuxe on Sept 3

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Peacock Room will be hosting a jazz and sword-swallowing event with Gigi DeLuxe on Saturday, Sept. 3. Performances will kick off each hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Gigi DeLuxe and the New Orleans Sidesteppers, brining you back to the golden age of jazz with their selection of beautiful, sultry well-loved jazz standards, opulent showgirl costumes reminiscent of the Cotton Club and the Tropicana, and an unexpected surprise that sets them apart from everyone else: sword swallowing! There will also be a glitter buffet by Elektra Cosmetics. Brunch reservations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and can be made online at peacockroomnola.com.
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’ – Delicious Recipes and Memories of Popeye’s Founder

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the team at Popeyes produced "Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland The Cookbook." Sharing over 100 recipes and behind-the-scenes-stories about larger-than-life Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland's Restaurants of New Orleans. The book was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
myneworleans.com

Pontchartrain Conservancy, NOLA Ready Host Storm Aware & Prepare Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Presented by Toyota, Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready are proud to host the second “Storm Aware and Prepare” event following the success of its inaugural event May 2022. Coordinators will host a giveaway of hurricane supplies and information ahead of the most active part of the 2022 hurricane season. Residents can expect supplies to include emergency kits, diapers, feminine hygiene supplies and more. Hurricane and COVID-19 supplies will be given to the first 250 households. Partner organizations, including NOLA Ready, will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions for community members, and the New Orleans Department of Health will also be present with masks and at-home COVID-19 tests.
NOLA.com

New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell

Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
myneworleans.com

Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
NOLA.com

'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times

Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
