NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Peacock Room will be hosting a jazz and sword-swallowing event with Gigi DeLuxe on Saturday, Sept. 3. Performances will kick off each hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Gigi DeLuxe and the New Orleans Sidesteppers, brining you back to the golden age of jazz with their selection of beautiful, sultry well-loved jazz standards, opulent showgirl costumes reminiscent of the Cotton Club and the Tropicana, and an unexpected surprise that sets them apart from everyone else: sword swallowing! There will also be a glitter buffet by Elektra Cosmetics. Brunch reservations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and can be made online at peacockroomnola.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO