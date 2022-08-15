Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Only got 20 dollars in your pocket? List of places to visit on National Thrift Shop Day
Whether you are looking for an outfit for date night or looking for something vintage or trendy there are a lot of thrift stores to choose from in the Big Easy.
myneworleans.com
Peacock Room brings Gigi DeLuxe on Sept 3
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Peacock Room will be hosting a jazz and sword-swallowing event with Gigi DeLuxe on Saturday, Sept. 3. Performances will kick off each hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Gigi DeLuxe and the New Orleans Sidesteppers, brining you back to the golden age of jazz with their selection of beautiful, sultry well-loved jazz standards, opulent showgirl costumes reminiscent of the Cotton Club and the Tropicana, and an unexpected surprise that sets them apart from everyone else: sword swallowing! There will also be a glitter buffet by Elektra Cosmetics. Brunch reservations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and can be made online at peacockroomnola.com.
clearpublicist.com
Here is How This New Orleans Entrepreneur Attained $1.2M Under 9 Hrs With His Fruit-Infused Hookah Model, Blakk Smoke
For Blakk Tatted, the operator and visionary driving the groundbreaking Blakk Smoke hookah brand: Program A always experienced to function. He leveraged his resilience and grit to guide him to exactly where he is now, attracting $1.2 million in below nine hours. Some may perhaps simply call him an overnight...
modernrestaurantmanagement.com
‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’ – Delicious Recipes and Memories of Popeye’s Founder
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the team at Popeyes produced "Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland The Cookbook." Sharing over 100 recipes and behind-the-scenes-stories about larger-than-life Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland's Restaurants of New Orleans. The book was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York...
breakingtravelnews.com
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW ORLEANS DESIGNATED AS THE ONLY AAA FIVE DIAMOND HOTEL IN LOUISIANA
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans announces that it has been accredited with a AAA Five Diamond hotel designation, the only Hotel in Louisiana bestowed with the award. This is the first time Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has attained this prestigious honour and is one of just three in North America and the Caribbean added to the 2022 list.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Roast Gives Back to its Home City with Son Of A Saint Partnership
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Roast is proud to join Son of a Saint’s mission to support and transform the lives of fatherless boys through what it knows best – coffee. Known for its assortment of coffee, tea and chicory, as well as its deep...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
Target throws cold water on Cantrell announcement
Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have spoken too soon about Target opening a new store at I-10 and Read Boulevard in eastern New Orleans, but the location may make sense for the Minnesota-based retail giant.
Eater
New Orleans’s First CBD Cocktail Bar Just Opened in the French Quarter
The largest Black-owned nightlife chain in the United States, Cru Lounge, just opened in the French Quarter, and it’s on its way to becoming New Orleans’s first destination offering a full range of CBD products from hookah and gummies to pre-rolled hemp joints. Cru is an Atlanta-born “fast-casual...
myneworleans.com
Pontchartrain Conservancy, NOLA Ready Host Storm Aware & Prepare Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Presented by Toyota, Pontchartrain Conservancy and NOLA Ready are proud to host the second “Storm Aware and Prepare” event following the success of its inaugural event May 2022. Coordinators will host a giveaway of hurricane supplies and information ahead of the most active part of the 2022 hurricane season. Residents can expect supplies to include emergency kits, diapers, feminine hygiene supplies and more. Hurricane and COVID-19 supplies will be given to the first 250 households. Partner organizations, including NOLA Ready, will be onsite to provide information and answer any questions for community members, and the New Orleans Department of Health will also be present with masks and at-home COVID-19 tests.
NOLA.com
After founder dies, all of Adolfo’s restaurant ‘reserved for the chef’ for just one night
Chef Adolfo Perez Palavinci fed countless people a soulful version of Italian cuisine at his Faubourg Marigny restaurant, Adolfo's. But in the 25 years he operated the Frenchmen Street mainstay, the chef never dined there himself like a customer. Now his family is out to change that, at least in spirit.
clearpublicist.com
Coolinary Month sparks business as dining places continue on to wrestle from impacts of pandemic, inflation and labor lack
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – New Orleans restaurant entrepreneurs say they’re however recovering from impacts of the pandemic, but occasions like Coolinary Month will enable firms by encouraging locals to dine out through the slow summer time months. Atchafalaya Cafe uptown is fired up to welcome in diners glance...
NOLA.com
New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell
Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
myneworleans.com
Jazz at Congo Square Festival Returns this Weekend
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On August 19-21, 2022, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will host the 2nd Annual Jazz at Congo Square Festival, a FREE celebration of New Orleans music, food, culture, and traditions. Activities begin on Friday, August 19th with a patron party at Gallier Hall from 7-10 pm. This event will honor three New Orleans icons: educator Edward “Kidd” Jordan, vocalist Germaine Bazzle, and cultural leader Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. Music will be provided by Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra.
Beyonce’s mom approves New Orleans entrepreneur’s ‘Safety Pouch’ now in 400 Walmart locations
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— “The Safety Pouch” was invented to ease any possible tension between civilians and police officers during traffic stops. This was invented in order to help keep both drivers and police officers safe. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez first interviewed the inventor of “The Safety Pouch” a few years ago and did the story you […]
Scoot: Is the small Red Dress Run crowd a sign our city is dying?
Along with the fear of being the victim of crime by renegade thug-minded punks, people in the city and in the surrounding area have developed a desire to punish the city in some way - and that punishment might just be to avoid the city.
Filming scheduled in N.O. this week, here is what to expect
The AMC TV Series Parish will be filming scenes in the Central Business District (CBD) from Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 18. the AMC TV Series Parish will be filming scenes in the Central Business District (CBD) from Tuesday
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
NOLA.com
'Back to the Drive-in' revisits drive-in theaters during the pandemic and their work to adapt during changing times
Relatively early in the pandemic, drive-in theaters’ popularity was more than a blast from the past. With indoor theaters closed and restrictions on social distancing, outdoor venues allowed people to gather. New Orleans got a still-popular outdoor venue in the form of The Broadside, and there were other pop-up drive-in movies and concerts.
