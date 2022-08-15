Troopers: Driver dead after vehicle overturned ‘several times’ in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to SCHP, the driver of a four-door Toyota traveling on SC-6 veered off left, struck a culvert, and overturned “several times,” around 4:15 a.m., near Red Bank Road.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they later died from fatal injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

