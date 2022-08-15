Read full article on original website
Officer opens fire in armed standoff with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said. Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according […]
Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video
STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair. Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
Suspect in custody after armed standoff in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A standoff in Stockton came to an end after an officer fired a "less-lethal" weapon and sent a K9 officer to bring a suspect into custody. The Stockton Police Department had initially responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a woman was reportedly pistol-whipped by a man.
sftimes.com
Armed suspect arrested after standoff with officer
An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with police in Stockton. At around 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman. Police found the woman who had visible head injuries. The suspect ran...
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Police: Man barricaded in Modesto home surrenders
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police department said that a man who had barricaded himself inside a home near Scott Avenue and Mavis Court Monday surrendered and was taken into custody. Police told FOX40 that officers responded to the home for a “family fight” and “mental health crisis.” Police said a man fired shots […]
Man accused of barricading himself in Modesto home after shooting now in custody
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is in custody Monday afternoon after reports of a gun being fired in a home. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Mavis Court. The man suspected of shooting the gun barricaded himself inside the house, according to the Modesto Police Department.
One dead after shooting in Vallejo, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for […]
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
Fox40
Gun taken from student at Lincoln High School
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police Department said a resource officer at Lincoln High School had to take a gun from a student Monday afternoon. Stockton police said gun was loaded and was taken from the student during a fight. “A potential tragedy was avoided,” the Stockton Police Department...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
