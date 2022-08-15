Read full article on original website
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
July 23 (Reuters) - China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Apple reportedly warned suppliers not to use 'made in Taiwan' labels on products to avoid angering China following Nancy Pelosi's visit
Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks
As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
Washington Examiner
China could attack Taiwan 'perhaps even tomorrow' — but probably won't
Chinese forces could invade Taiwan “perhaps even tomorrow” if political conditions on the island necessitate it, according to a senior Chinese envoy. “Actually the ball right now is in the hands of the Americans, not the Chinese,” Chinese Ambassador Yi Xianliang told a Norwegian media outlet. “If the US would like to take some measures to damage China’s core interest or fundamental interest, then we have to act. But I do believe, it will not happen.”
Trump is privately pushing the theory the attack on an Ohio FBI office by a Trump supporter was a false flag, report says
Trump has quietly suggested that the attack on an FBI office was faked, Rolling Stone reported. Trump has said little publicly about Ricky Shiffer, who was killed attempting to breach the office. Baseless claims that Shiffer's attack was a ruse have been spreading on social media too. Former President Donald...
Why Taiwan doesn't seem too worried about the threat from China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China appeared to be rehearsing an invasion just miles away. World leaders issued forceful condemnations. But as Beijing’s military sent missiles and jets over their heads in a display of fury, many residents of Taiwan remained unmoved by what outside observers fear is a rising threat of war.
Defense One
China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan
In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
International Business Times
A Message To US, India? China Test-Fires New Missile In High-Altitude Area Ahead Of Joint Drills
Days after the U.S. and India announced their annual joint military drill, China test-fired an updated surface-to-air defense missile on a high-altitude plateau in Xinjiang. A video of the missile test conducted Monday by the People's Liberation Army's Xinjiang Military Command was aired by the state broadcaster CCTV. While the...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Nancy Pelosi Shrugs Off China Threats After Taiwan Visit: 'Who Cares?'
In a press conference after her congressional delegation's trip across Asia, the House speaker was adamant that China couldn't be allowed to "isolate Taiwan."
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
Michael Cohen says Trump likely kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as a 'bargaining chip' to avoid any potential jail time
Michael Cohen thinks Donald Trump kept top-secret documents to use as a potential bargaining chip. Cohen said Trump could threaten to release classified information to Russia or Iran. This information could be used by Trump as a "get-out-of-jail-free card," said Cohen. Michael Cohen, who was once former President Trump's personal...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
How Chinese Cartoonists Mocked Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit
The House speaker's visit to the self-governing island prompted a fierce reaction from China, which sees Taiwan as its territory.
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
