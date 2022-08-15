ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

The Spun

Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts

Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres. Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
UPI News

Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Shea Langeliers from their Triple-A affiliate, they announced Tuesday. The catcher is the No. 28 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Langeliers hit .283 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs through 92 games this season in Triple-A.
MLB

