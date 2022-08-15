Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Register Citizen
Spotted Lanternfly: What to know about the bug threatening Connecticut's agriculture
A new invasive species is threatening Connecticut's crops and disturbing residents with its sticky sap. The Spotted Lanternfly has become a more pressing issue in the state, as the adults will soon be laying eggs from September to May, furthering their spread throughout Connecticut. This spread concerns local officials given the bug's potential devastating effects to the agricultural industry and the disturbance they pose to humans during spring and summer activities.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut’s Tax Free Week starts this weekend
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s tax free week starts on Sunday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce it on Wednesday morning. Lamont announced the details of the 22nd annual tax-free period at Fleet Feet in West Hartford. It runs from Sunday, Aug. 21 through...
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut has the best community college system, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report. The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the...
4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut
We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut's efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday.
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge
Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
NewsTimes
CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
More CT towns choose armed school guards
The Connecticut towns of East Hampton and Lyme and Old Lyme are the latest communities to choose to arm its public school guards in votes cast Monday
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Eyewitness News
Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
Job training programs to help thousands reenter workforce
Nineteen job training programs will soon help Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials and the U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation impact on CT, McDonald's recruitment, falling egg prices
Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT’s education commissioner hosts superintendents for back to school meeting
The Kalmar Nyckel, also known as the Tall Ship of Delaware, arrived at the New London City Pier on Wednesday. State and...
Eyewitness News
‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut's efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday.
Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on polio following case in NYC
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First it was measles, then came COVID, then monkeypox, now - polio. The infectious disease that was largely eradicated for decades has now surfaced again in New York City. Health officials are sounding the alarm after a person tested positive for polio. They say it may be just the tip of the iceberg.
