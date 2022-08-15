ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wiltonbulletin.com

Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Register Citizen

Spotted Lanternfly: What to know about the bug threatening Connecticut's agriculture

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new invasive species is threatening Connecticut's crops and disturbing residents with its sticky sap. The Spotted Lanternfly has become a more pressing issue in the state, as the adults will soon be laying eggs from September to May, furthering their spread throughout Connecticut. This spread concerns local officials given the bug's potential devastating effects to the agricultural industry and the disturbance they pose to humans during spring and summer activities.
Eyewitness News

Connecticut’s Tax Free Week starts this weekend

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s tax free week starts on Sunday. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference to announce it on Wednesday morning. Lamont announced the details of the 22nd annual tax-free period at Fleet Feet in West Hartford. It runs from Sunday, Aug. 21 through...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
Eyewitness News

Connecticut has the best community college system, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the top community college system in the country, according to a report. The state also has a number of its individual community colleges ranked in the top 20 of a national list. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its lists of the...
105.5 The Wolf

4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge

Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Eyewitness News

Schools struggling with teacher shortage ahead of fall semester

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority and tonight we are putting a spotlight on the staff shortage that’s impacting schools state and nationwide. Hartford is just one of many districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. Recently they hired 15 bilingual teachers from Puerto...
HARTFORD, CT

