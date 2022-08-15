ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Allied Motion Appoints Ken May as Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that Ken May has been named Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the global technology and engineering teams including electronics, electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities to ensure the delivery of more complete and advanced system technology to meet the emerging needs of target markets and customers.

Dick Warzala, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “In the three years Ken has been with Allied, he has demonstrated his leadership capabilities and deep expertise in systems and project engineering to streamline the development process and accelerate our growth opportunities. We are confident that he can take our comprehensive technology strategy to the next level to ensure that we continue to scale existing technologies while delivering world-class, next generation solutions for the future.”

Mr. May joined Allied Motion in 2019 as Director of R&D and Global Electronics. Prior to Allied, he spent twenty-two years at Moog Inc. working on electromechanical actuation systems for aerospace and industrial applications, and eleven years working on automotive powertrain systems at Borg Warner and Zexel corporations. Mr. May has served in various capacities of systems engineering, project engineering, product line engineering management and functional management for actuation and electronics design. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a Graduate Certificate in Systems Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

CONTACT: Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: 716-843-3908

Email:dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

PUB: 08/15/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 08:16 AM

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

