ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

British regulator 1st to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xt95_0hHdqDI900

LONDON (AP) — British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against the omicron variant, which the government said would be offered to people aged 50 and over starting in the fall.

In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it had given the green light to Moderna’s combination “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as an adult booster shot.

Each dose of the booster shot will target both the original COVID-19 virus that was first detected in 2020 and the omicron BA.1 variant that was first picked up in November. British regulators said the side effects were similar to those seen for Moderna’s original booster shot and were typically “mild and self-resolving.”

“What this (combination) vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said Dr June Raine, the head of Britain’s health care and medicines regulator.

British health secretary Steve Barclay said the new shot will be part of the country’s booster program roll-out from September, based on advice from the government’s vaccine experts.

“This safe and effective vaccine will broaden immunity and potentially improve protections against some variants as we learn to live with this virus,” Barclay said.

Such an approach, combining protection against several strains of the same disease is used with flu shots, which are adjusted each year depending on the variants that are circulating and can protect against four influenza strains.

Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive, said in a statement that it was the first regulatory authorization for a vaccine aiming to fight the omicron variant, predicting the booster would have an “important role” to play in protecting people against COVID-19 in the winter.

On Friday, Germany’s health minister said the European Medicines Agency might clear tweaked COVID-19 boosters next month.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told vaccine makers that any booster shots tweaked for the fall would have to include protection against the newest omicron variants, meaning BA.4 and BA.5, not the BA.1 subvariant included in Moderna’s latest shot.

Last month, the FDA said it was no longer considering authorizing a second COVID-19 booster for all adults but would instead focus on revamped vaccines for the autumn that target the newest viral subvariants.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently brewing updated versions of their vaccine to include BA.5 in addition to the original COVID-19 virus.

According to the World Health Organization, the latest global surge of COVID-19 has been driven by omicron subvariant BA.5, which is responsible about 70% of the virus samples shared with the world’s largest public virus database. The subvariant BA.5 is even more infectious than the original version of omicron and has some genetic differences that earlier vaccines might not address.

Scientists have warned that the continued genetic evolution of COVID-19 means drugmakers will likely be one step behind the virus in their efforts to tailor their vaccines.

“The virus is unlikely to stand still and Omicron-targeted immunity, might push the virus down other evolutionary paths,” warned Jonathan Ball, a professor of virology at Britain’s University of Nottingham. Still, he said the new Moderna vaccine would likely still be protective against severe disease.

Other experts said it was still unknown how effective the new combination vaccine would be.

Beate Kampmann, director of the Vaccine Centre at London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the shot would most likely only offer “partial protection” against the latest omicron variants including BA.5 since it was developed based on earlier versions of COVID-19.

“How much difference such (combination) vaccines can actually make remains to be seen,” she said, noting that the shots have not yet been widely tested in different populations.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard in Washington, D.C. contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available in the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their processes for authorization as expected, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's predicted on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?

When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Uk#British
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Monday denied a family’s attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country’s security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. His family’s lawsuit, filed in Washington last year against Iran, says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

How to tell if your COVID test is expired

Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Sweden presents plan to tackle high winter power bills

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s government said Wednesday it wants to pass legislation forcing the country’s public power transmission network operator to help reduce household and business electricity bills this winter. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose Social Democratic minority government faces parliamentary elections next month, said the proposal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'

(CNN) — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," he said in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," Bourla wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy