Watertown, MN

Watertown council busy during summer months

By By Derek Tellier
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

The Watertown City Council is keeping busy during the doldrums of summer, and is tackling a number of topics from salt storage to police presence in local schools.

Salt Storage

Watertown Public Services Director Mike Dressel, took Watertown City Council through bids for a new salt storage facility. According to City Council records, the new salt storage facility, in order to meet Watertown’s demands, needs to be 41 feet wide, 50 feet deep, and designed to hold 600 tons of salt.

Greystone Construction bid $96,800, which did come in under the $100,000 Watertown had budgeted for the project. The problem, however, according to Dressel, was “that the quote did not include site work for soil corrections and that the soil work would be performed in conjunction with the moving of a watermain in that area that is part of the wastewater treatment plant project.” Dressel further noted that the Greystone Construction bid of $96,800 did not include the aggregate and pavement necessary to maximize the facility’s full potential. According to City records, Greystone, for an additional $17,100, could also do the aggregate and pavement, but the added costs would put the salt storage facility over budget by $13,900.

Dressel mentioned that funds could be pulled from a different Public Works project—the purchase of new tube heaters, and those funds could come close to the $13,900 needed to keep the salt storage facility from going over-budget.

Council members expressed concerns about the location of a new salt storage facility, but in the end, they voted in favor of Greystone Construction building the new salt storage facility, providing the aggregate, and pouring the pavement.

Fireworks

City Administrator Jake Foster laid out some fireworks facts. He said to the council, in previous years, the Watertown Lions Club and Rails to Trails Festival have funded the Rails to Trails fireworks. But, in these precarious times, the Lions and Rails to Trails would not have enough money to fully fund the 2022 fireworks at Rails to Trails. The cost of fireworks has gone up—Foster anticipated an increase of $2,056, which would bring the total of the fireworks display up to about $9,000.

Basically, Watertown had two choices: the city could have a smaller fireworks display or it could chip in and pay the amount the Lions and Rails to Trails were short.

Council members expressed appreciation for the fireworks display at Rails to Trails and eventually voted in favor of Watertown maintaining the size of the display and the city providing the additional funding. Council members cited the community’s general enjoyment as their main reason for supporting the measure.

Cell Tower

City Planner, Mark Kaltsas, led discussion on conditional use of the cell tower at 700 Lewis Avenue. According to City Council records, “an application was submitted by Pyramid Network Services/Dish Wireless LLC and Global Signal Acquisition requesting that the city consider the following actions... 1. A conditional use permit to allow collocation of new wireless antennas on the existing tower. 2. Site plan review for the subject property.”

Kaltsas said three carriers already used the tower and that the Planning Commission recommended approval of the new motion. The overall potential for good that Pyramid Network Services/Dish Wireless LLC and Global Signal Acquisition could bring to the area caused City Council to approve their request.

Police in schools

An official decision has not been reached, but after initial conversations between City Council and the Watertown-Mayer School Board, discussions will continue about whether or not “to consider allowing the in-town deputy to have a presence of some sort off and on at the Watertown-Mayer High School.”

Foster said, “Ideas have included the school creating an office space at the high school in which the deputy could sit from time to time and do reporting.” Foster added that the police officer walking the halls of the school is also being discussed. City Council and the School Board believe a police presence at the high school can be done without sacrificing coverage levels to the city. They also believe it can be done without incurring any additional costs.

