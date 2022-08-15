Minnetrista council gets pushback on street project

More residents came before the Minnetrista City Council at its Aug. 1 meeting to express their opposition to the proposed 2023 street and utility improvements project in the Eastview, Morningview, and Westwood neighborhoods.

Several residents explained that they believe that it is unnecessary to put in a new water main given that there hasn’t been a break in seven years and that the pipes have a life expectancy of up to 100 years. The residents also expressed a preference for a road reclamation rather than a reconstruction, which is considerably less expensive. In addition, residents questioned the extent to which the city’s engineering firm WSB will profit from the project.

The council announced that it will hold a neighborhood meeting at City Hall on Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m. so residents of Eastview, Morningview, and Westwood can learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback. The council has authorized a project feasibility study and will receive the report from that study on Sept 6. The council will then hold a public hearing on Oct. 3 and consider whether to authorize the project.

Another agenda item for the council was a discussion about an application for a lakeshore setback and hardcover variance and property subdivision for the property located at 3830 County Road 44. The property owner, Grant Bernardy, requested a lakeshore setback variance to reduce the required setback from 75 feet to 17.73 feet and a hardcover variance to increase the maximum lot coverage from 25 percent to 36.39 percent to allow for a garage (which can also be used as a sport court) and upper-level addition on to the existing home.

Bernardy would also like to convey 15 feet of shoreline located in a low-lying area to his neighbor to improve drainage concerns and conduct shoreline restoration. The neighbor would like to grade the area for proper drainage and plant trees and install a rain garden to help improve water quality.

In addition to the garage and home addition, Bernardy plans to remove the tennis court that is currently located on the property and build a driveway, since the existing driveway is located on an adjacent property. According to Bernardy, these changes would bring the hardcover to around 36 percent, which he views as a significant improvement over the current situation.

The council indicated that the lakeshore setback variance and property conveyance would be acceptable, but took issue with the proposed hardcover variance. The current hardcover of the property is 45 percent and the council views Bernardy’s project as an opportunity to bring the property into compliance. The council directed Bernardy to revise his plan to get as close to the 25 percent hardcover requirement as possible and resubmit the plan for the council to consider.

In other news, one resident at the meeting urged the council to address what he considers to be dangerous and unsafe conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists on West Branch Road, just east of Maplecrest Drive. The council explained that the road in question is a county road and that the council has been in contact with county staff. Mayor Lisa Whalen advised the resident to call his county commissioner and promised that her staff would be in touch.

In addition, Director of Administration Allie Polsfuss announced at the meeting that the city will be switching to an online city code management system, Municode, to house city codes. Currently, city codes are uploaded to the city’s website as documents available for download.