Minnetrista park to get new court

If you use the basketball court at Douglas Park in Minnetrista, starting Monday, Aug. 15 you will have to find a new place to work on your game.

On Monday, the city of Minnetrista is replacing the court.

The basketball court was installed in 2004 but over the years areas have begun to peel and several large cracks have emerged and filled in to keep the court playable but now it will be replaced.

Public Works staff will remove the existing asphalt court starting Monday, Aug. 15 and the contractor will be installing the new concrete court later next week.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works department at (952) 446-1660.