ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetrista, MN

Minnetrista park to get new court

By By Staff Reports
Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 2 days ago

If you use the basketball court at Douglas Park in Minnetrista, starting Monday, Aug. 15 you will have to find a new place to work on your game.

On Monday, the city of Minnetrista is replacing the court.

The basketball court was installed in 2004 but over the years areas have begun to peel and several large cracks have emerged and filled in to keep the court playable but now it will be replaced.

Public Works staff will remove the existing asphalt court starting Monday, Aug. 15 and the contractor will be installing the new concrete court later next week.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works department at (952) 446-1660.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Stretch of Twin Cities freeway remains closed after bridge was hit by oversized vehicle

A stretch of Twin Cities freeway remained closed Wednesday, a day after an oversized vehicle struck a pedestrian bridge spanning the road. The closure affects westbound Highway 62 — the Crosstown — between Interstate 35W and Highway 100. The bridge that was hit crosses the freeway near Rosland Park in Edina, just west of Valley View Road.
EDINA, MN
WJON

Waite Park Officials Could Place Referendum on November Ballot

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are considering bringing a referendum to the voters this November. During Monday's city council meeting, they will look to approve a resolution to place two questions on the general election ballot. The ballot questions would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales...
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minnetrista, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minnetrista, MN
Government
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed

MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#New Court#Basketball Court#Urban Construction#The Public Works
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
bulletin-news.com

Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis

(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

$15.25M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A $15.25 million luxury estate on Lake Minnetonka has hit the market.The 9,000-square-foot mansion is located on a private peninsula on Wayzata Bay - and includes a lighthouse. It was built in 2016 and sits on a 2.89-acre lot. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - plus a movie theater and golf simulator. The garage can fit up to eight cars, plus a boat house."East coast shingle-style design and superb craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes. Panoramic lake views from almost every room," the listing reads on Lakes Sotheby's International Realty's website. Notably, property taxes for the mansion is over $78,000 a year. 
MINNETONKA, MN
willmarradio.com

Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County

(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
KARE 11

Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities

Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
108
Followers
200
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy