Tech Times

How Bitcoin and Credit Card Transactions Differ

Bitcoin is a digital and decentralized currency that people use to complete online transactions, especially globally. Also, this digital currency is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in the world. It's also an asset that people trade the most on digital platforms or crypto exchanges. Bitcoin transactions are peer-to-peer. A...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
protocol.com

Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making

Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Global Money For An Interconnected World

What is money? It's one of the more popular questions of the last few years. Especially in 2020 and 2021, when the grand, new U.S. administration decided to act as if a drunken sailor had taken over the keys to the printing press. “You get money, you get money, and...
pymnts

Are Retailers Better Positioned to Scale Embedded Payments Than Banks?

Embedded payments are high on the list of hot topics in 2022, and as part of the broader embedded finance trend now building, expect to see more of it in more places. Calling embedded payments “the first wave of embedded finance” in a conversation with PYMNTS, Worldnet CEO John Clarke noted that the idea has been around since the ’90s in various forms, “from integrated payments through to frictionless payments. Now, we have embedded payments, which really is a subset of the much larger area of embedded finance.”
pymnts

ABN AMRO Intoduces Group Payments Feature to Tikkie App

Tikkie, a payment app offered by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, has launched a new group payments feature called “Groepie,” aiming to give users an easier way to track and settle costs from group outings. According to a company blog post published Monday (Aug. 15), the feature will let...
pymnts

The Data Point: 87% of Online SMBs Use Buy Now Buttons, Outshining Big Merchants

An advantage of being small is the ability to be nimbler, getting moneymaking decisions made and implemented at speeds enterprise merchants often find hard to match. For the PYMNTS study “2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization,” the latest in a series that began in 2016, PYMNTS surveyed over 800 leading U.S. online merchants across 17 categories to examine the state of “buy now” button adoption and use in eCommerce.
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
