Tech Times
How Bitcoin and Credit Card Transactions Differ
Bitcoin is a digital and decentralized currency that people use to complete online transactions, especially globally. Also, this digital currency is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies in the world. It's also an asset that people trade the most on digital platforms or crypto exchanges. Bitcoin transactions are peer-to-peer. A...
New Federal Reserve Guidelines Could Let Traditional Banks Perform Crypto Functions
Traditional financial institutions could soon be allowed to offer Bitcoin BTC/USD and other crypto services in addition to regular banking functions. What Happened: A new set of formal guidelines released by the Federal Reserve could see crypto banks and traditional banks performing similar functions, without having to classify itself as one or the other.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
WSJ: Dynamic Bank in Malvern One of Many U.S. Banks Who Dove Into the Deep End of Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin.Image via iStock. Malvern-based Customers Bank was one of many smaller banks who jumped into the cryptocurrency pool—landing with a big splash last year—but are now dealing with the consequences of their plunge, writes David Benoit for the Wall Street Journal.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
protocol.com
Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making
Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
New Fed Guidelines Seen Helping Crypto Companies Gain Access to Central Banking System
The Federal Reserve announced final guidelines Monday (Aug. 15) that could pave the way for institutions holding crypto and other “new types of financial products” to gain access to so-called master accounts with the central bank. Although the press release from the Fed’s Board of Governors made no...
EMEA Daily: Digital Bookkeeping Startup Pastel Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services in Nigeria
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the growing Nigerian digital bookkeeping company Pastel raised over $5 million to expand its business bookkeeping management services. Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is Global Money For An Interconnected World
What is money? It's one of the more popular questions of the last few years. Especially in 2020 and 2021, when the grand, new U.S. administration decided to act as if a drunken sailor had taken over the keys to the printing press. “You get money, you get money, and...
Are Retailers Better Positioned to Scale Embedded Payments Than Banks?
Embedded payments are high on the list of hot topics in 2022, and as part of the broader embedded finance trend now building, expect to see more of it in more places. Calling embedded payments “the first wave of embedded finance” in a conversation with PYMNTS, Worldnet CEO John Clarke noted that the idea has been around since the ’90s in various forms, “from integrated payments through to frictionless payments. Now, we have embedded payments, which really is a subset of the much larger area of embedded finance.”
ABN AMRO Intoduces Group Payments Feature to Tikkie App
Tikkie, a payment app offered by Dutch bank ABN AMRO, has launched a new group payments feature called “Groepie,” aiming to give users an easier way to track and settle costs from group outings. According to a company blog post published Monday (Aug. 15), the feature will let...
Understanding the Impact of DeFi on Real Word Assets with Lucas Vogelsang
Discussing the future of finance and technology with Lucas Vogelsang, CEO and Co-Founder at Centrifuge. Ishan Pandey: Hi Lucas, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Centrifuge?. Lucas Vogelsang: I’ve spent my entire career working in startups, first in...
From NFTs to Security Tokens: An Inevitable Evolution of the Digital Asset Market
In the NFT space, we saw pre-product and pre-revenue startups raise funds by selling NFTs, but security tokens seem to be the real deal as they can provide founders and business owners with an online community and an alternative means to raise funds to expand their business. Rather than going...
The Data Point: 87% of Online SMBs Use Buy Now Buttons, Outshining Big Merchants
An advantage of being small is the ability to be nimbler, getting moneymaking decisions made and implemented at speeds enterprise merchants often find hard to match. For the PYMNTS study “2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization,” the latest in a series that began in 2016, PYMNTS surveyed over 800 leading U.S. online merchants across 17 categories to examine the state of “buy now” button adoption and use in eCommerce.
FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money
Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
