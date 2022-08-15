ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in Franklin County Tuesday evening. Michael Alan Burkholder was last seen on Clarfield Avenue around 7 p.m. Police said he went to pick up his truck and was separated...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Grove City, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two-Year-Old Locked in Car at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-year old that is locked in a car at the local Walmart. According to early reports around 4 pm, a 911 call came in of a two-year-old that seemed to be in distress and was locked in a car by himself in front of Circleville Walmart. Emergency crews are on scene now.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fbi#Samaritan
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Chase in Pickaway County Ends with Person in Water

Commercial Point – Law Enforcement is in chase of two people in the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762. According to early reports, a law enforcement unit went to check the Foxfire New build construction for a suspicious vehicle when he arrived a vehicle took off from him. A small chase ensued and during the chase one person jumped out onto the roadway the second one ended up in a pond inside the moving truck.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy