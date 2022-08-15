Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for missing 70-year-old man with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen in Franklin County Tuesday evening. Michael Alan Burkholder was last seen on Clarfield Avenue around 7 p.m. Police said he went to pick up his truck and was separated...
Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Four juveniles, one just 12 years old, were arrested Monday after police say they rammed a patrol car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle in an incident caught on video. Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen expressed frustration in a news release after the incident...
'We tried hard to revive him': Man, neighbors tried to save Pataskala boy who drowned
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy with autism died after being pulled from a pond in Pataskala on Friday. The incident happened near his home on Shelter Cove Drive. “The neighbor across the street came yelling upfront, yelling ‘can anybody swim?’” said neighbor Marvin Sims. The...
WSYX ABC6
Goose rescued by Westerville police officers after getting caught in fishing line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Westerville police officers took time to help out a goose in distress on Monday. According to a social media post from the Westerville Police Department, two officers responded to a goose that had fishing line wrapped around its neck. Officers Gullett and Ruth were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two-Year-Old Locked in Car at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-year old that is locked in a car at the local Walmart. According to early reports around 4 pm, a 911 call came in of a two-year-old that seemed to be in distress and was locked in a car by himself in front of Circleville Walmart. Emergency crews are on scene now.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for suspects who stole Lego Star Wars from Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole LEGO Star Wars sets from Meijer. Police said the two suspects stole from the Meijer located on Hilliard Rome Road. An asset protection detective at Meijer witnessed a man use a fake bar code while scanning...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
WSYX ABC6
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Chase in Pickaway County Ends with Person in Water
Commercial Point – Law Enforcement is in chase of two people in the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762. According to early reports, a law enforcement unit went to check the Foxfire New build construction for a suspicious vehicle when he arrived a vehicle took off from him. A small chase ensued and during the chase one person jumped out onto the roadway the second one ended up in a pond inside the moving truck.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Teens in stolen Hyundai try ramming Whitehall police cruiser to get away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Hyundai laughed as Whitehall officers pulled him out of the car, moments after he tried to ram their cruisers to get away. "These juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
WSYX ABC6
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
WSYX ABC6
Juvenile involved in crash in stolen Hyundai was hurt in similar crash last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident involving several juveniles and a stolen Hyundai in northeast Columbus sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday morning. One of the injured teens also was involved in last month's crash at Fifth and Peters avenues that killed two boys, also involving a stolen Hyundai.
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
Comments / 0