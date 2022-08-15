Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
Roof fire blamed on downed power line
(Revised from original post) A roof fire Monday at Guilford Township’s Saga Buffet restaurant is blamed on a downed power line. West Penn Power shut of power to the building and took care of repairs to the line; while firefighters from nine area fire departments spent an hour at the scene dousing the resultant roof fire.
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
One Person Shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA – One person was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. According to police, on...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
abc27.com
Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
2 killed, 1 injured after Mustang overturns in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Through an...
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
WGAL
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Chambersburg now back home
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police said a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night has returned home. No other details were offered.
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for the Ironman World Championship when he was struck by a pickup. Kozera leaves behind a wife and three young daughters, one of whom has special needs.
WGAL
Older woman assaulted near Cumberland County park, police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An older woman was assaulted while walking near a Cumberland County park, according to Upper Allen Township police. Police said the woman was walking in the area of Spring Run Park around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the head by a rock or a similar object.
abc27.com
Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
TSA stops Berks County man with gun at Harrisburg airport
A man from Reading, Berks County, was caught with a loaded gun at the Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint on Monday, Aug. 15.
