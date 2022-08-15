ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on the scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has been closed for 10 years. Since there are no utilities connected, officials say the fire could not have been caused by faulty wiring or a gas leak. The fire has been ruled suspicious.
ENOLA, PA
fcfreepress

Roof fire blamed on downed power line

(Revised from original post) A roof fire Monday at Guilford Township’s Saga Buffet restaurant is blamed on a downed power line. West Penn Power shut of power to the building and took care of repairs to the line; while firefighters from nine area fire departments spent an hour at the scene dousing the resultant roof fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Enola, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Accidents
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Second Time#Accident#Cbs 21
Daily Voice

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bicyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

2 killed, 1 injured after Mustang overturns in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy