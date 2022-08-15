BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

COCKEYSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO