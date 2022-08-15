Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody
OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
High-Speed Crash Kills 1, Critically Injures Another in Oak Lawn, Police Say
One person is dead and one other person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue. Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but what is known is that...
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area
CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront on Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
fox32chicago.com
Robbery suspect shot outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville; 3 suspects taken into custody
SCHERERVILLE, Indiana - A robbery suspect was shot by police outside a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Schererville, Indiana on Saturday. The robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the store at 101 Indianapolis Boulevard. The Lake County Sheriff said that three robbery suspects were trying to leave in a...
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says
Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.
fox32chicago.com
Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
NBC Chicago
Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park
A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
