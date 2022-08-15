ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in Oak Lawn crash, 2 in custody

OAK LAWN, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars. A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln 4-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck...
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com

Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com

6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
fox32chicago.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, wounded in Lake View recreation area

CHICAGO - In the early hours Sunday, a man was shot while walking near the lakefront on Chicago's North Side. A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 1:26 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Recreation Drive in Lake View. He was taken to Thorek Hospital where he...
fox32chicago.com

Woman seriously injured when struck by Metra train in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday evening after being struck by a Metra train in Highland Park. The train was traveling outbound from Chicago when the woman, whose age is unknown, was hit about 5:40 p.m. just north of downtown Highland Park near Elm Place, according to Metra officials.
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
NBC Chicago

Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park

A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said. The 24-year-old woman suffered...
