ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Universal
Odyssey

Churning out leads to burnout

Burnout is described as work-related stress that can negatively affect your mental health in many ways, leaving you not wanting to do work. I personally have dealt with burnout these past few weeks of the term with break being so close and me just wanting to give up at times. But I have had to push through, even if I’ve had a few mental breakdowns along the way.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Criticism and Emotion Regulation in Adolescence

Two critical goals in adolescence are independent identity and successful management of intense emotions. When adolescents are critical of themselves, they use ineffective ways of managing positive and negative emotions. Managing negative emotions by problem-solving can lead to ways of managing negative and positive emotions that can worsen mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

11 Public Speaking Tips To Help You Crush Your Next Presentation

Like many people, I’ve never been a huge fan of public speaking. There’s something so jarring about standing up in front of an audience, with all eyes on you. Where I used to avoid public speaking at all costs for that very anxiety-inducing reason, over the past few years, I’ve gotten more comfortable with the idea of speaking to an audience thanks to being on panels and presenting at my alma mater.
parentherald.com

How to Help Children Overcome Shyness; Turn Them from Shy to Shining

According to Kasey Rangan, a nurse practitioner at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, some kids are outgoing, while some are shy and have difficulty interacting with others. Dr. Caroly Pataki, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said that when shyness is severe, it empairs everyday life for a child or prevents the child from making friends. They may suffer from a social anxiety disorder that can improve with treatment.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Psych Centra

Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Do Emotions Help or Hinder Rational Thinking?

A recent study found that people who score higher on tests of intelligence and rationality also score higher on tests of emotional skills. More intelligent, rational individuals paid more attention to emotions, and they were better at recognizing and responding to emotions. Ignoring emotions may lead to worse choices because...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bill Abbate

Enjoying Work

Do you enjoy working? Considering how much time we spend at work, it is sad that some do not enjoy it and may even despise it. Imagine spending at least a third of each weekday hating what you do for forty or fifty years! Is that any way to live? Surely there must be a better way. There is!
momcollective.com

How to Teach Kids to Embrace Children with Special Needs at School

With school being back in session in a few weeks for many kids, it’s important to teach kids (and adults) how to handle and appreciate diversity, past the obvious differences in cultures, religions, social backgrounds, and races. But what about a disability and an obvious difference in appearance due to a medical condition or children with special needs at school?
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy