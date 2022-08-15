Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
Transforming a dying relationship into Growth & Love: 10 ways to revive a dying relationship
In this article we will be discussing transforming a dying relationship into growth and love. We shall be looking at 10 ways to revive a dying relationship. So without wasting much time, let’s dive right in.
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Churning out leads to burnout
Burnout is described as work-related stress that can negatively affect your mental health in many ways, leaving you not wanting to do work. I personally have dealt with burnout these past few weeks of the term with break being so close and me just wanting to give up at times. But I have had to push through, even if I’ve had a few mental breakdowns along the way.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Criticism and Emotion Regulation in Adolescence
Two critical goals in adolescence are independent identity and successful management of intense emotions. When adolescents are critical of themselves, they use ineffective ways of managing positive and negative emotions. Managing negative emotions by problem-solving can lead to ways of managing negative and positive emotions that can worsen mental health.
11 Public Speaking Tips To Help You Crush Your Next Presentation
Like many people, I’ve never been a huge fan of public speaking. There’s something so jarring about standing up in front of an audience, with all eyes on you. Where I used to avoid public speaking at all costs for that very anxiety-inducing reason, over the past few years, I’ve gotten more comfortable with the idea of speaking to an audience thanks to being on panels and presenting at my alma mater.
parentherald.com
How to Help Children Overcome Shyness; Turn Them from Shy to Shining
According to Kasey Rangan, a nurse practitioner at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, some kids are outgoing, while some are shy and have difficulty interacting with others. Dr. Caroly Pataki, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said that when shyness is severe, it empairs everyday life for a child or prevents the child from making friends. They may suffer from a social anxiety disorder that can improve with treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
psychologytoday.com
Do Emotions Help or Hinder Rational Thinking?
A recent study found that people who score higher on tests of intelligence and rationality also score higher on tests of emotional skills. More intelligent, rational individuals paid more attention to emotions, and they were better at recognizing and responding to emotions. Ignoring emotions may lead to worse choices because...
A book on laughter and how it brings out our most authentic selves
When Nuar Alsadir went to clown school, she wasn't there for a career in clowning. The poet and psychoanalyst was researching laughter for a new book –- going out to comedy clubs and improv shows to really listen to the audience and hear when they laughed. What she learned...
Enjoying Work
Do you enjoy working? Considering how much time we spend at work, it is sad that some do not enjoy it and may even despise it. Imagine spending at least a third of each weekday hating what you do for forty or fifty years! Is that any way to live? Surely there must be a better way. There is!
Raising confident kids; instilling in them an abundance of self-worth
As parents, we all want the same thing. We want our children to be happy. We want our children to be healthy. We want our children to love and be loved. And we want them to be good humans.
momcollective.com
How to Teach Kids to Embrace Children with Special Needs at School
With school being back in session in a few weeks for many kids, it’s important to teach kids (and adults) how to handle and appreciate diversity, past the obvious differences in cultures, religions, social backgrounds, and races. But what about a disability and an obvious difference in appearance due to a medical condition or children with special needs at school?
Comments / 0