ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Harper Woods, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Novi, MI
dbusiness.com

Michigan Ranked 30th Best State to Live In, Third Last for Economy

WalletHub.com, a credit reporting website based in Miami, Fla. has ranked Michigan 30th on its list of Best States to Live In. For its economy, the state ranked 47th. The site compared the 50 states across five categories: Affordability, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life, and Safety. The Great...
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Michigan State Fair
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

How ‘Midwestern’ is Michigan?

Michiganders love to pride themselves on being good Midwesterners, but apparently, we don’t have much Midwestern pride. That’s according to a new study published by the Washington Post. When I think Midwestern, I like of states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. But, this study factored...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree

(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer

A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy