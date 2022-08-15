Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer post on social media
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a post circulating widely on social media about a serial killer in Mid-Michigan is totally fake. Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer social media post. The fake post on a Grand Blanc resale page is causing residents to panic. The post included a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw police looking for 2 men who have been stealing rent checks from apartment deposit boxes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of men stealing rent checks from area apartments. Two men on Aug. 5 stolen rent checks from deposit boxes at Bridgton Place Townhomes, 359 Vestry Drive in Saginaw. They did so not by breaking open the collection boxes but by fishing the checks from slots in them, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
WNEM
Suspicious package evaluated at UM-Flint campus found not threatening, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals have cleared the scene after evaluating a suspicious package maintenance found at the University of Michigan Flint campus on Tuesday. A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 17th. As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers. ‘We know there are more victims,’ sheriff says after former teacher charged with sexual assault. Updated: 6 hours...
nbc25news.com
Assault case against former Flint police officer dismissed
FLINT, Mich. - An assault case against a former Flint police officer has been dismissed, according to the City of Flint Attorney's Office. The attorney's office says that Javion Miller's case was dismissed after the alleged victim did not appear in court, despite being subpoenaed. The Flint Police Department said...
UM-Flint police investigating ‘suspicious item’ on campus
FLINT, MI – University of Michigan-Flint police have given an all-clear notice to students and faculty after a suspicious item was found at Northbank Center on the university’s campus in Flint, according to an alert sent to staff. The all-clear was given at 5:48 p.m. Campus police said...
WNEM
Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police asking public to help identify suspects in alleged rent money theft
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Police are asking the public to help identify the two individuals photographed above. Police say the subjects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, August 5th. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at...
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
fox2detroit.com
Danielle Stislicki murder investigation: Judge denies Floyd Galloway attorney request for more discovery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge denied a defense attorneys' motion for more evidence in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., believing that all relevant information in the case had been turned over to both legal teams. Galloway's attorney Ellen Michaels had argued she needed access to more documents...
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
abc12.com
16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Oakland County Woman Charged with Auto Insurance Fraud
LANSING– An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court before Magistrate Andra Richardson on the following felonies: one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or $15,000;one count license documents/plates- forgery, punishable by one to five years and/or $500-$5,000; andone count insurance- fraudulent acts, punishable by four years and/or $50,000.In 2020, after reporting that her vehicle had been stolen, Brown allegedly filed a false insurance claim with State Farm Insurance. Brown is accused of falsely stating that there was no lien on her vehicle and that she had installed wheelchair equipment on it. Additionally, Brown is accused of knowingly submitting a forged title to State Farm Insurance that concealed the lien. Brown received over $42,000 from State Farm Insurance on this fraudulent insurance claim. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General to pursue the case against Brown and recover the money she fraudulently received. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” said Nessel. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding accountable those who defraud the system.” “Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to uncovering insurance fraud to protect Michigan consumers, and we urge individuals to report suspected fraud to our department by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting our website.”Bond for Brown was set at $5,000 cash. A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 26 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Robert Bondy. The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and DIFS works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to investigate these cases and refer them for prosecution. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.
Comments / 0