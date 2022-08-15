Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Cheryl Young and the uplifting power of art
Cheryl Young isn't sure how it happened, but growing up, she was always “the animal person.” Young’s great-grandfather had originally operated a farm on the Brunswick property she was raised on, and the family still kept chickens, ducks and rabbits. Despite being one of four girls, it was Young who rose early to let the animals out of their coops and came home before sunset to usher them back in. In the fields surrounding her home, it also wasn’t uncommon for Young to see wild foxes or moose passing through.
2022 Maine Authors Book Festival Aug. 27
Maine Authors Publishing will be hosting their third annual book festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12 High St. in Thomaston. The festival is exclusive to Maine Authors Publishing authors this year, but the event hopes to expand in the future. Free admission. Forty-nine...
Artist Alan Magee brings his powerful work to Lincoln Theater
Lincoln Theater is pleased to welcome artist Alan Magee and filmmaker David Berez for a special presentation of their film, “Art is not a Solace,” Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. According to Robert Kenner, Director of “Food, Inc” and the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “Two Days in...
Rays of light at Hearty Roots
Hearty Roots is built upon the magic of meeting kids where they're at, and their July Sunbeam Camp was no exception for nine local kids. Designed as a summer opportunity for children with physical or neurological barriers, Sunbeam Camp offered a week of fun and adventure on Knickerbocker Lake, which allowed the campers access to the waterfront and the YMCA's Baldwin Center. This home base provided the structure for social-emotional learning, swimming, paddle boarding, and creative expression time for the campers. This inclusive, supportive camp provided an opportunity for kids to play in the woods, make new friends, and experience the simple pleasures found in summer camp that aren't typically available to kids with neurodivergence or limited mobility. In the Closing Circle, a reflective time of gratitude built into every Hearty Roots experience, participant Chloe Joneth, 14, said, “When I care for myself and my world, everything grows and blossoms. I love having Hearty Roots."
Call for abstract art at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for a juried show of all abstract art. The deadline for submission is Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. Entries must be delivered in person at the gallery before the deadline. The gallery is pleased to announce the juror will be...
Seven artists and their mentor show at the Maine Art Gallery
The newest show at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset opens on Saturday, Aug. 20, with seven talented artists who bonded during abstract painting classes at the Maine College of Art and Design (MECA). They developed a strong connection with their teacher, Michel Droge, and chose to repeat their class several times. During this period they also became such close colleagues that when the class was discontinued, the artists searched for a way to continue to meet with Droge. The result was ‘SEVEN,’ an artists collective.
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Novel Jazz returns to Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band’s last performance at Skidompha was in November 2019, before the pandemic. Novel Jazz will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz...
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
CTL students place in Sarah Mook Poetry Contest
Two young poets from the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb placed in the 2022 Sarah Mook Poetry Contest. The contest received more than 1,000 entries from ten different states and Paris, France. In the age 6-8 category, Allison Philbrick of Alna placed third for her poem “Glory of...
New impressionism exhibition opening
“Around the World in 22 Days" opens Thursday evening, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery in conjunction with the Wiscasset Art Walk. Light refreshments will be served. This late summer exhibition focuses on Impressionism from across the globe, including works from Egypt, Greece and Russia, as well as France, Hungary, Italy, Holland and Switzerland.
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
Roaring ’20s party this Saturday
It’s the Lincoln Home’s 95th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on-line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350. We encourage 1920s dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor 1927, the year the Home was founded.
Dragonflies
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison began noticing all the different dragonflies she was seeing lately on the trails and started photographing them. She said she hopefully has identified them correctly.
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Castle Tucker ‘Behind Closed Doors’ tour Aug. 20
Peek into the nooks and crannies of Castle Tucker on a Behind Closed Doors Tour, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There’s something new to see whether you are a first-time or repeat visitor on this leisurely in-depth tour that includes rooms and stories not included on the general tour. Located at 2 Lee St. in Wiscasset overlooking the Sheepscot River, this unique mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decoration of the Tucker family who lived here for over 140 years.
