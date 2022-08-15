ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams waiting for MRI results on Bobby Brown III's ankle after X-rays were clean

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Rams nose tackle Bobby Brown III left the preseason opener in the second half with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. He was helped off the field by trainers and was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Sean McVay provided an update on Brown’s status and he sounds hopeful that the second-year defensive lineman avoided a long-term injury. Brown’s X-rays were clean but the team is waiting on the MRI results to get further clarity on the severity.

“We’re waiting on his MRI,” McVay said. “The X-rays did come back good. There was nothing on the X-rays, but sometimes with those ankles – it was his ankle that did get rolled up on – and I know from previous experience myself when I played that sometimes even if you don’t have an actual fracture, depending on the significance of what you do with a sprain and how it shows up with the ligaments and tendons can almost be just as bad. But we’re hoping for the best.”

Brown flashed a few times in the win, recording two tackles and one sack against the Chargers. He played 30 snaps, or 47%, before exiting the game with the ankle injury.

UPDATE: McVay said after practice Monday that Brown does not need surgery.

