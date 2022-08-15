ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300 acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy