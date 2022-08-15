Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Grandma goes viral after karaoke performance inside Hamilton Goodwill store
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton, Ohio grandmother is in the spotlight after her karaoke performance in a local Goodwill store was posted online. Now, thousands of people are sharing in her joy. "I love music and I love people," Dee Garvin said. Recently, she made a trip to the...
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
Fox 19
77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral. Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one. That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street...
Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati
Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
cincinnatimagazine.com
According to Employers, It Seems Like No One Ever Wanted to Work in Cincinnati
You hear it all the time these days, “No one wants to work anymore.” You may notice that this complaint is usually voiced by employers who do not want to increase wages, offer better benefits or improve working conditions. Cincinnati employers have been complaining about an allegedly lazy...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
WLWT 5
Killer Queen: New pizza restaurant, bar set to open at The Banks this winter
CINCINNATI — A new pizza restaurant and bar is opening at The Banks this winter. Killer Queen will open in the former space of Joella's Hot Chicken. The restaurant will feature a wrap-around bar, and patio all under neon signs and disco balls. The restaurant will serve build-your-own pizzas...
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gene's Auto Body Shop
The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all ages welcome, Come join a fun filled group of people and become part of our family of pipers and drummers. Overlooking the Ohio River in...
WKRC
Family of teen who died in crash will donate his organs in his honor
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local student would have started his senior year at Simon Kenton High School Wednesday, but tragically died in a car accident. His mother said his legacy will live on through organ donation. It's the news a mother never wants to hear:. "All we had heard...
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
Fox 19
NKY mother left with questions after teen son falls from car, dies
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother is left with questions after her 17-year-old son died from injuries he sustained when he fell out of a moving vehicle. Reuben Hinsdale, 17, died on Saturday at the UC Medical Center. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out...
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
moversmakers.org
Labor event leaves Coney Island
The annual Labor Day picnic at Coney Island – a decades long labor celebration in the Tri-State – is moving to Great American Ballpark. “We are excited to begin this new Labor Day tradition with all our sisters, brothers, and friends of labor,” said Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Brian Griffin. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending it together watching the Great American pastime.”
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Names New City Manager
The new city manager is an Aurora native and current South Dearborn HS boys soccer coach. Jonathan Wismann and family. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City has selected Aurora native, Jonathan Wismann, to serve as the new city manager. Wismann attended St. Mary’s School in Aurora, is a 2001 graduate of South Dearborn High School, and holds a Bachelor of Communication degree. Wismann has 15 years of experience in shipping/logistics at Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, KY and is the head coach of the South Dearborn High School Boys Soccer Team.
