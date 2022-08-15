Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Police Advisory Committee Frustrated It Can't Review Estrella Report
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Despite the Police Advisory Review Board being reconstituted after the police killing of Daniel Gillis in 2017, the panel is not permitted to cover the report on the police killing of Miguel Estrella. This has left PARB frustrated and questioning its purpose once again. "I was...
theberkshireedge.com
Police investigating accident at shopping plaza
Great Barrington — An accident that saw a vehicle crash into the Dollar Tree store at the Price Chopper/Tractor Supply Plaza on Stockbridge Road is under investigation. According to a press release by Police Chief Paul Sorti, on Wednesday, August 17 at around 12:52 p.m., the Great Barrington Police Department received numerous 911 phone calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot of the plaza.
19-year-old shot at Cumberland Farms in Pittsfield Tuesday; police arrest juvenile suspect
Pittsfield police placed a juvenile suspect in custody after a 19-year-old was found shot at a Cumberland Farms on Tuesday afternoon. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot at the Cumberland Farms on First Street. Once officers arrived at the gas station, a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident who lives on Adam Street was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Host Free Registration Day on Aug. 27
PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites all interested in applying for the fall 2022 semester to attend a free registration day on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Prospective students can walk in without an appointment and be instantly accepted to the College after...
iBerkshires.com
Sheffield Resident Injured in a Motor Vehicle Accident
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — A Sheffield resident was injured Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into the Dollar Tree Store in the Barrington Plaza. According to police, the driver struck a sign, a parked vehicle, and then rolled over and crashed into the front of the store in their 2006 Subaru Forester.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
westernmassnews.com
Police, expert: swatting incidents could hold serious consequences
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are searching for the person who called 911 and said they planted a bomb, which turned out to be a swatting incident. On Friday night, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, responded to the area of downtown Westfield after a phone call was made to police from a person who claimed to have planted a bomb and was then standing on top of a building with a rifle.
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
One person injured in Pittsfield shooting, suspected juvenile arrested
A suspected juvenile has been arrested in Pittsfield after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon.
iBerkshires.com
NBCC Distributes Thousands of Resource Guides to North Berkshire
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 2022 Edition of the Northern Berkshire Community Resource Guide (CRG) went to print and over 17,000 copies landed in mailboxes throughout north Berkshire County. This mailing was possible thanks to a Rural Vaccine Equity Initiative grant from the Office of Rural Health through the...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Planning Board Found in Violation of Open Meeting
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The attorney general's office has found that the Planning Board failed to comply with Open Meeting Law during its March meeting when it approved an outdoor cannabis grow facility by voice vote. The review stems from a complaint filed by City Councilors Jennifer Barbeau and...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate string of car thefts in Windham County
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding a string of car break-ins on Saturday. Police said they received calls from six victims who claimed that items had been stolen from their vehicles. Some of the stolen items included clothing, several pairs of glasses,...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle
SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Resident Wins Children's Trust Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Children’s Trust has announced North Adams resident Bethany Prince-Malloy, Associate Coordinator of the Family Center of Northern Berkshire County, is the recipient of its Faces of Prevention award, which honors and recognizes family support professionals across Massachusetts who support families and prevent child abuse.
WNYT
Three cars involved in Pittsfield crash
Roads in Pittsfield are back open, after being closed due to a three-car rollover accident Tuesday night. Police are investigating the accident, which happened near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Seymour Street around 10 p.m. Police say injuries in the accident appear to be non-life threatening.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake
CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A disturbing phone call to police has led to a swatting investigation in Westfield. Blue lights crowded the area of Westfield’s Park Square on Friday night after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbing 911 phone call to police. “Stating that they had a...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
See all homes sold in Hampden County from Aug. 7-13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 7 to Aug 13. There were 137 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,670 square foot home on Oregon Street in Springfield that sold for $285,000.
wamc.org
Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate
The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
